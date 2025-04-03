Energy company condemned for taking ‘aggressive’ legal action against landowners

Martin Shipton

Plaid Cymru politicians have strongly condemned energy company Green GEN Cymru for pursuing legal action against landowners in Mid and West Wales, calling it an unjust and aggressive move against those standing up for their communities.

Residents from Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire who live along two proposed pylon routes have been issued court summonses by Green GEN Cymru, with hearings set to take place at Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 7 and April 14.

According to Plaid Cymru, some affected individuals received their summons with less than three weeks’ notice, raising concerns over their ability to prepare an adequate legal defence.

Targeted

Plaid says there is widespread concern that the company has deliberately targeted landowners who are elderly, live alone, or are prominent figures in the opposition movement in an apparent attempt to intimidate and suppress dissent. The party argues that with no transparency from the company regarding how these individuals were selected, the legal action has fuelled fears that this is a calculated effort to pressure opponents into silence. The uncertainty and distress caused by this approach have left many feeling isolated and unfairly singled out, says Plaid..

Five Plaid Cymru politicians — Ann Davies MP (Caerfyrddin), Ben Lake MP (Ceredigion Preseli), Cefin Campbell MS (Mid and West Wales), Elin Jones MS (Ceredigion), and Adam Price MS (Carmarthen East and Dinefwr) — have condemned the legal action, describing it as a heavy-handed strategy to strong-arm communities into submission.

“These legal proceedings are deeply concerning and set a troubling precedent for how companies engage with communities,” the representatives said in a joint statement.

“Local people have consistently expressed their concerns about the proposed pylons and have sought constructive dialogue, but instead of genuine engagement, they are now facing court action. We stand with those affected and will continue to support them in ensuring their voices are heard.”

Underground cables

Local opposition to Green GEN Cymru’s pylon proposals has been vocal and widespread, with campaigners demanding that the company explore alternative options such as undergrounding cables. Some residents have described the most recent round of consultations as inadequate, with little opportunity for meaningful discussion or influence over the proposals.

Plaid Cymru is calling for an immediate halt to these proceedings and a renewed focus on genuine community engagement. The party is urging both the Welsh and UK governments to intervene and prevent private corporations from using the courts as a tool for coercion.

“These landowners are being punished simply for defending their homes, their communities, and their right to be heard,” the statement continued.

“Infrastructure development must be done in partnership with the people it affects, not imposed upon them without proper consultation. We need a fair, transparent, and community-led approach to energy infrastructure in Wales.”

Green GEN’s managing director Daryn Lucas responded: “Green GEN Cymru’s overwhelming preference has and continues to be to seek voluntary engagements with landowners and as such we and our external land agents have worked hard and have been actively engaged in negotiating these on Towy Teifi since January 2024 and Towy Usk since January 2023.

“To support this engagement, Green GEN Cymru pays for independent professional advice for landowners and has offered a compensation payment in advance for any potential disruption or disturbance caused during the surveys.

“It is always stressed that agreeing to surveys in no way restricts landowners’ ability to respond to project consultations or express their views on our proposals.

“We are working positively with landowners across all our routes, but unfortunately, we have been unable to reach voluntary agreements with all.

National significance

He added: “Electricity infrastructure is of national significance and as a licensed and regulated Independent Distribution Network Operator (IDNO) we have rights of access to progress our projects. Where access has been denied we have moved to issuing statutory notices under Section 172 of the Housing & Planning Act. Unfortunately, in some instances we have still been unable to gain access.

“The next step is to apply to the Magistrates’ Court to gain access under Section 173 of the Housing and Planning Act 2016.

“Prior to applying for warrants, landowners have been contacted on multiple occasions and made aware of the process that we are following. It continues to be the case that our preference would be to come to an agreement voluntarily with all landowners.

“With electricity needs potentially tripling in Wales by 2050, new grid infrastructure is needed urgently to address the climate emergency, connect new renewable projects, help create and expand businesses and electrify our heating and transport systems. To build this key infrastructure that Wales needs, access for land surveys is essential to establish all constraints along potential routes for consideration in the planning consent process.”

Green GEN’s sister company Bute Energy is seeking permission for a network of wind farms in the same parts of Wales.

