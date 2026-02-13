Energy company signals intent to submit plans for massive cross-border project

Kieran Molloy, local democracy reporter

Green Generation Energy Networks Ltd has revealed it plans to apply to the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero for permission to develop a 132 kilovolt (KV) electricity distribution connection known as the Vyrnwy Frankton Connection.

If approved, it would stretch from energy parks in the Powys uplands near Cefn Coch to the national electricity transmission network near Lower Frankton in Shropshire.

Previously similar plans have been met with protest from farmers, with many declaring they will not give their lands to the energy company.

They claim that projects like this would severely damage tourism in the region and be a blot on the landscape.

In response to previous opposition, a spokesperson for the company said all projects are designed with the “utmost care” for the countryside.

The public notice of the plans reads: “The project would connect new renewable energy generation in Powys to the national electricity grid.”

A statutory consultation took place between February 19 and April 16 2025.

A number of “localised changes” are being considered, and the company is asking “relevant stakeholders, communities and people with interests in land affected” to provide feedback on the project.

The Vyrnwy Frankton Connection is classed as a “nationally significant infrastructure project” by the UK Government and requires approval of the Secretary of State to construct, operate and maintain the project.”

The notice reads: “Land will be required for environmental mitigation, compensation, and enhancement.”

It continues: “As well as the permanent infrastructure, land would also be required temporarily for construction activities including, for example, working areas for construction equipment and machinery, site offices, welfare, storage and construction access.”

Compulsory acquisition of land

The development is also seeking “powers for the compulsory acquisition of land and interests in and rights over land, over-riding easements and other rights, the temporary use of land, and other ancillary powers”.

The project will contain a new 132 kV Cors y Garreg collector substation near Cefn Coch ; approximately 50km double circuit 132kV overhead line, supported on steel lattice pylons from the Cors y Garreg collector substation to a new switching station near Lower Frankton which will connect the overhead line to the existing National Grid Transmission 400 kV national electricity transmission system in Shropshire.

Green Generation Energy Networks Ltd’s website reads: “We believe that as a Welsh renewable energy business, we are uniquely placed to work with Welsh communities, landowners, stakeholders, and suppliers to create economic and community benefits for Wales.”