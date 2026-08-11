Energy firm should be stripped of its licence, say MPs

Martin Shipton

Two MPs have called for a renewable energy firm set to run pylons across Mid Wales and North Shropshire to be stripped of its licence to operate.

Welsh Liberal Democrat MP for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe David Chadwick and Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire Helen Morgan, said Green GEN Cymru’s Independent Distribution Network Operator (IDNO) licence should be revoked, citing a pattern of behaviour that she says demonstrates the company is no longer a “fit and proper” licence holder.

The MPs have written to energy regulator OFGEM and the intervention follows a string of reports of surveyors for the company carrying out work on private land without giving notice.

David Chadwick MP, said the company had shown a “shocking disregard” for the rights of local people.

Last month, Shropshire council was also made aware that the firm had installed traffic counting equipment without seeking the appropriate licenses at several sites in the north of the county.

Green GEN Cymru has received criticism for its lack of engagement with the public and a recent High Court ruling upheld complaints that the firm was sending surveyors on to people’s land in Wales without proper notice.

The judgment also criticised the company’s approach to biosecurity concerns on farms and found that developers must properly consider landowners’ circumstances before exercising survey access powers.

David Chadwick has previously raised his concerns about the company and its associated projects in Parliament on many occasions.

Mr Chadwick said: “The behaviour of Green Gen Cymru has shown a shocking disregard for the rights of local people.

“After being criticised by the High Court for the way it accessed private land, you would expect the company to change its ways. Instead, we continue to see reports of unannounced visits to homes and farms and infrastructure being installed without the necessary permissions.

“We believe this demonstrates a pattern of behaviour that is completely unacceptable for a company entrusted with an Ofgem licence. The High Court’s criticism, coupled with further reports of unacceptable conduct, raises serious questions about whether Green GEN Cymru remains a fit and proper company to hold an IDNO licence. We are calling on Ofgem to take these concerns seriously and revoke Green Gen Cymru’s licence.”

‘Serious questions’

Ms Morgan said: “The recent High Court judgment raised serious questions about the way Green GEN Cymru has conducted itself when dealing with landowners and rural communities.

“I was deeply concerned to learn that, despite those findings, local residents continue to report behaviour which appears to show a disregard for proper process, communication and the concerns of farming families.

“North Shropshire’s farmers are already facing significant challenges. The last thing they need is uncertainty about who may be entering their land, particularly when biosecurity remains such an important issue.

“That is why I have written to OFGEM urging it to consider whether Green GEN Cymru remains a fit and proper organisation to hold an IDNO licence.”

The MP has repeatedly raised concerns about Green GEN Cymru’s Vyrnwy-Frankton infrastructure proposal, which would link solar and wind farms in Mid Wales to a proposed new substation and switching station near Lower Frankton in North Shropshire.

Green GEN’s sister company Bute Energy hopes to build a network of wind farms – or “energy parks” – across Mid Wales. The electricity produced would be distributed via the Green GEN distribution network.

However, the plans have met with fierce resistance from local residents and the Plaid Cymru Welsh Government opposes the erection of metal pylons.

‘Economic growth’

A spokesperson for Green GEN Cymru said: “Wales needs an electricity network that is ready for the future.

“As demand for electricity grows and more renewable energy projects come forward, the existing network needs additional capacity to connect new sources of power, enable businesses to grow, attract investment and support communities across Wales. Without that investment, projects will be delayed, opportunities will be missed and economic growth will become harder to achieve.

“The electricity network is something we all rely on, often without thinking about it. It powers our homes, schools and hospitals, enables businesses to expand and helps communities thrive. Our role is to deliver the infrastructure that will ensure the network can continue to meet the needs of future generations.

“We also recognise that developing new infrastructure requires engagement with landowners and local communities. From the conversations we’ve had to date, we know there is a strong appetite for people to better understand why new infrastructure is needed, how decisions are made and what they can expect throughout the process.

“Our expectation is that surveys are carried out with appropriate notice wherever possible, in accordance with agreed access arrangements and relevant biosecurity requirements. Where concerns are raised, we take them seriously, investigate them thoroughly and take appropriate action where necessary.

“We’re committed to being open and transparent by explaining complex issues clearly, listening to feedback and working constructively with communities and stakeholders as we help build an electricity network that will support Wales for generations to come.”

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