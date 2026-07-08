Energy Park put on hold as Bute Energy told to answer questions

Martin Shipton

A controversial renewable energy company has suffered a setback with the Welsh Government’s planning body suspending consideration of a proposed energy park in Powys.

Bute Energy wants to erect a series of wind turbines at Nant Mithil, about five miles to the east of Llandrindod Wells.

But the Welsh Government’s planning arm PEDW says it won’t continue with its assessment of the application until September 29, by which time it expects to have received answers to a series of crucial questions.

It is asking for a more detailed explanation of how the energy park will impact on the environment, given the need to improve the electricity transmission network if the scheme goes ahead, including a response to the concerns expressed by the campaign groups CPRW and RE-think, as well as concerns about road safety and the environment.

PEDW also asks: “Having regard to the stated position of the new Welsh Government regarding pylons and overhead transmission infrastructure, the applicant is invited to provide clarification as to whether this has any bearing on the deliverability, timing or implementation of the scheme.”

Plaid Cymru opposes conventional pylons and favours undergrounding.

PEDW also asks Bute to clarify its position with regards to the conservation of peatlands, soils and irreplaceable habitats.

RE-think Campaign Lead Jenny Chryss said: “To be honest, this doesn’t come as a surprise. It would have been much more of a shock if the PEDW Inspectors had felt the application was ready for them to examine. This is the second time that they’ve had to request further information from Bute Energy. The first time round the response was full of holes and now it seems they’ve still got important questions to answer.

“These aren’t just matters of fussy detail. There are fundamental issues here relating to a proposed development which would change the landscape and character of Radnorshire forever.

“The most serious areas of concern to the PEDW Inspectors relate to the environmental impacts of two aspects of the development which lie outside the proposed Nant Mithil wind farm boundary. That’s the road route into the site for Abnormal Loads and the power line out to export the energy generated to the grid. On the former they have given two possible routes, both with major obstacles; on the latter there is no certainty that the power line will get planning consent, and a finalised route has not been announced.

“The Inspector wants to be sure that all the significant environmental effects of the project are laid out for consideration, whether they lie inside or outside the site boundary. Bute Energy, on the other hand, has tried to present ‘Nant Mithil’ as if it would sit in splendid isolation. Clearly the project could not exist without road access for the turbines and blades and would be pointless without a power line to transport the energy generated. In fact for the latter there is recent caselaw, which makes Bute Energy’s approach even more worrying..

“This planning application went into PEDW over 18 months ago now, and most of the hold ups have been of Bute Energy’s own making. Out of date surveys followed by a shoddy application with a long list of questions ensuing. Now yet another attempt, still with serious flaws. This company’s inexperience in the industry has always been evident, but this latest fiasco brings it home loud and clear.

“People living near Radnor Forest are worried sick about the effects that this proposal would have, should it be approved, on their homes, local environment, lives and businesses. Keeping them waiting for a decision, maybe for many more months or longer, due largely to Bute Energy’s incompetence, is unacceptable.”

‘Opportunity’

A spokesperson for Bute Energy said: “Nant Mithil Energy Park represents a significant opportunity for Wales’ energy security mission and for investment in people, communities and business in Powys and across mid Wales.

“We continue to work closely with PEDW and relevant partners, and we welcome the scrutiny and rigour the planning system provides. We are committed to working with PEDW and others to provide the clarity and information they and communities need about our proposals.”