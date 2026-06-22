Energy projects aimed at decarbonising rural Wales reach milestone

Nation.Cymru staff

A series of projects aimed at helping communities in rural Wales cut carbon emissions while supporting local businesses and farms have reached a major milestone.

The projects were developed through the Welsh Government-backed Whole System Research and Innovation for Decarbonisation (WSRID) programme, with support from Growing Mid Wales.

The second phase of the programme focused on finding practical ways for rural communities to reduce emissions while coping with growing demand on local electricity networks.

The initiative brought together councils, businesses, researchers and community groups to test ideas ranging from community energy schemes to green hydrogen production and new ways of managing farm waste.

Among the projects was HARVEST, which developed a community-led energy model designed to allow rural communities to generate, store and share energy locally. A demonstration project was also created in Llanidloes.

Another project, RuraVolt, created an online tool to help farmers assess renewable energy and storage options on their farms. The tool is now available to dairy farmers across Wales.

A third scheme, based near Devil’s Bridge, examined whether excess wind energy could be used to produce green hydrogen for use in forestry and timber operations.

Meanwhile, the Lavan project explored ways of turning livestock waste into energy and biochar, a charcoal-like material that can help lock carbon into the soil. The project would turn livestock waste into energy, with slurry first being processed on farms before being transported to a central hub.

The programme’s organisers say the findings will help shape future funding and policies designed to support Wales’ transition to net zero.

In a joint statement, the leaders of Growing Mid Wales, Councillor Bryan Davies of Ceredigion County Council and Councillor Jake Berriman of Powys County Council, said the projects were helping to turn innovative ideas into practical opportunities for the region.

Opportunities

They said: “This programme is helping turn new ideas into real opportunities for Mid Wales, showing how innovation can deliver practical benefits for our communities, businesses and rural economy.

“By supporting projects from early feasibility through to prototype stage, we are building the evidence and confidence needed to take these solutions further.

“Continued investment will be key to scaling what works, ensuring Mid Wales is well placed to deliver on net zero while creating long-term economic opportunities for the region.”

Growing Mid Wales said it will now explore how the most successful ideas can be tested further and rolled out more widely across the region.

Short video clips showcasing each of the projects are now available to view on the Growing Mid Wales YouTube channel, giving a closer look at how the ideas work in practice.