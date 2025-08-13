Energy regulator staff to strike in a dispute over pay, jobs and working conditions

Hundreds of PCS members working for Ofgem will take strike action as the energy regulator announces its latest energy price cap.

More than 700 members employed by the regulator in Glasgow, London and Cardiff will walk out on 26 August, 27 August and 28 August in a dispute over pay, jobs and working conditions.

In a recent ballot, 85.22% of members voted for strike action. They are demanding that Ofgem resolve longstanding pay issues in the organisation, provide reassurances on jobs, and properly engage with trade unions and the agreements it makes with them.

‘Job security’

PCS general secretary Fran Heathcote said: “Our members in Ofgem want the pay, job security and fair treatment that workers get elsewhere.

“It’s high time Ofgem gets serious and resolves this dispute because there are fair compromises on the table.

“Otherwise, our members will be on picket lines as the employer prepares for one of its most important announcements of the year. This should be a wake-up call.”

Disappointed

An Ofgem spokesperson said: “We are disappointed to hear the PCS has today announced industrial action.

“Around a third of Ofgem’s workforce are PCS members, and we continue to engage with them and staff on these important issues.

“As with the rest of the public sector, it’s vital we are as efficient and effective as possible for the households and businesses we serve, while also ensuring we attract and retain the people and skills we need.

“Our priority will be to minimise disruption to our operations and to continue to serve consumers across Britain.”

