Energy storage plans spark objections over impact on Eryri landscapes

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

Two energy storage schemes have sparked objections about their impact on Eryri mountain landscape.

Earmarked for ‘approval with conditions’ by Cyngor Gwynedd planners is a temporary planning permission for a period of 40 years, to erect an Energy Storage System (ESS) at land at Tyddyn Forgan in Llanddeiniolen, Gwynedd.

The application is by Net Zero Twenty Six Limited through the agent Natalie Wilson (Tetra Tech).

A report describes a full planning application to install and operate the ESS including energy storage units, electricity substation, site access, land-scaping and ancillary infrastructure, south of the Pentir electricity substation.

The 4.6 hectare grazing land site is in the Dinorwig Landscape of Outstanding Historic Interest and adjacent to woodland recognised as a regional wildlife site.

The planning report stated: “ESS stores surplus energy from renewable energy developments and the grid when electricity demand is low. It then releases the electricity later when there is demand. So ESS plans help provide security of energy supply.”

The council’s biodiversity unit noted the development’s potential for “biodiversity loss” although the developers noted there would be an increase of 0.09 hectares in ecological habitat.

Among issues raised by Pentir Community Council was that it was an “over- development” due to an existing permitted site in the area,.

It also felt it would be “visible from afar,” close to the main road and “difficult to conceal” and highlighted the impact on the “natural and open views towards Yr Wyddfa and the mountains of Eryri” noting it was on an “important road in terms of tourism”.

But a Landscape and Visual Impact Assessment report had concluded that the scheme would have “a very low level of visual impact on the landscape”.

Screening would “be greatly improved” although a section near the entrance was likely to be “very visible” until planting was established.

The development was not considered “prominent” in the landscape and “not believed to have a significant harmful effect on the important features of the landscape”.

Battery energy storage

The second application is recommended for refusal.

It concerns plans for a battery energy storage system, associated infrastructure, access and landscaping on land south of the B4547 in the nearby Seion/Pentir area.

The application has been made by Brockwell Energy Limited through the agent Andrew Barton (AXIS).

The full application is for installation and operation of a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) comprising energy storage units, an electricity substation, site access, landscaping and ancillary infrastructure on land south of the B4547, opposite the Pentir electricity substation.

The proposal says it is for temporary 40 year planning permission, after which the equipment will be removed.

The site concerns 1.95 hectares of land and is also within the historic landscape. It also includes part of a larger grazing field alongside the B4547.

Developers claimed the project could “contribute to energy security and support the move to low-carbon electricity generation through assisting the National Grid to manage grid problems associated with the intermittency of energy supplied from renewable energy technologies”.

But plan has prompted concerns from the Public Protection Unit over noise level predictions and it had advised monitoring.

It also highlighted “a need to follow strict mitigation measures to prevent the risk of cross-contamination of drinking water”.

Location

Pentir Community Council again objected on the same grounds to the first application, including the location, its open mountain and countryside views, close to the road and visibility.

Developers stated although the site was located within the countryside; it was not within a designated landscape or considered to be “highly sensitive in landscape terms “and noted once vegetation has established, the views of the site would be “more screened”.

But a council report noted “this particular development was not acceptable because of its likely visual impact.

“This development would be detrimental to the landscape as it would introduce an industrial element to an open grassland site in a prominent location that would be visible within notable views of Eryri National Park.” it said.

Cyngor Gwynedd planning committee will consider both applications at its meeting on Monday, January 12.