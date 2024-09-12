Enforcement action prevents increased flood risk

An increased flood risk in a village north of Newtown, has been successfully averted after enforcement action was taken against unpermitted riverbank construction work.

Property owners in Bettws Cedewain had begun construction to extend their garden by building a wall along the Bechan Brook, which borders their property. The planned structure encroached into the river channel, which could have displaced water during floods and periods of high river flow, potentially increasing the risk of flooding for neighbouring properties.

After the unpermitted work was reported to NRW, officers acted swiftly, issuing an immediate stop notice. This enforcement action was crucial, as the area has a known history of flooding. An investigation was launched, and it was found that the construction posed a serious risk of exacerbating flood conditions in the area.

Critical

Following the investigation, NRW instructed the removal of a layer of blocks that had already been set, dismantling of hard engineering elements, and restoration of the riverbank to its original slope. The owners complied with these requirements, avoiding further enforcement action.

The timing of NRW’s action proved critical. After the construction was halted and the remedial work was carried out, the area experienced flooding. Fortunately, no increased flooding occurred downstream. If the original design had been built, it could have potentially worsened flood conditions for others in the village.

Keith Ivens, NRW Operations Manager, Flood and Water Management, said: “This is a clear example of how unauthorised construction on riverbanks has the potential to increase flood risks for other people in the community. In this case, our quick enforcement action prevented the increased risk.

“We urge all riverside property owners to ensure they have the right permissions before starting any construction in or near a watercourse. Doing so makes sure that you have the right advice when planning the work, and makes sure that you are not breaking the law.”

Any work near a river that affects water flow requires a Flood Risk Activity Permit (FRAP). If the river is classified as a ‘main river’, the permit must be obtained from NRW. For other watercourses, the relevant Lead Local Flood Authority handles permits. Gaining this permission is vital, as it ensures that authorities can provide guidance on what work is safe and acceptable to avoid increasing flood risks.

In this instance, the property owners incurred additional costs in removing the work already completed and modifying their original plan.

For more information on flood risk permits and guidance on riverbank construction, contact Natural Resources Wales or the Lead Local Flood Authority.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

