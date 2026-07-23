Engineering upgrades set for South Wales Metro this summer

Nation Cymru staff

Rail passengers are being urged to check before they travel as major rail upgrades as part of the South Wales Metro will take place this summer.

Essential rail upgrades to deliver faster and more frequent services will impact the South Wales Valley lines to and from Cardiff.

Work will be delivered from Saturday 25 July to Saturday 15 August across sections of the Rhymney, Coryton, Cardiff Bay, Treherbert, Aberdare and Merthyr lines.

This includes a 2-week closure across the Treherbert line and a one-week closure on the Aberdare and Merthyr lines.

To keep passengers moving, Transport for Wales will operate rail replacement buses throughout the blockade with full details, timetable and journey planning tools available at Metro service changes | Transport for Wales

The closure will allow Transport for Wales to carry out rail upgrades, relaying track at Pontypridd station, track and drainage improvements on the Treherbert line and level boarding at Pentrebach station.

Dan Tipper, TfW Chief Infrastructure Officer said: “These works are another important step in delivering the South Wales Metro and transforming rail travel across South Wales. While we know the closures will cause some disruption, the improvements we’re making now will help create a more reliable, accessible and better-connected railway for the future.

“We’d like to thank customers and local communities for their patience while this vital work takes place. As rail services will be affected during the planned closures, we encourage customers to plan ahead and check the travel arrangements that will be in place for your journey, including any rail replacement bus services, and allow extra time for travel where necessary.”

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