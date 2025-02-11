English bulldog with 90% fur loss and sore skin recovers in RSPCA care

An English Bulldog who was found with 90% fur loss, and with red and sore skin has been transformed following care from the RSPCA.

Loona was found on 3 December 2023 with “very little fur on her body” and with visible scabs when Animal Rescue Officer (ARO) Sian Burton attended her home in Mount Pleasant Road, Risca, Newport.

Thankfully following veterinary treatment in RSPCA care her skin and fur have fully recovered.

Her owner Ryan Kenneth John Stephens of Mount Pleasant Road, Risca, pleaded guilty to one offence under the Animal Welfare Act and has now been sentenced at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

Sentencing

The offence was that he caused unnecessary suffering to Loona – a female English bulldog – by failing to provide proper and necessary veterinary care and attention for her skin condition.

On Wednesday 5 February 2025, Stephens was sentenced to a disqualification order, banning him from keeping any animals for one year, was fined £200, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £80 and £700 towards RSPCA costs.

In mitigation it was heard he was caring for a relative and should have done more, but was going through a difficult time. He also was not deliberately seeking to cause harm.

In a witness statement, provided to the court, ARO Sian Burton said she attended the Mount Pleasant Road property due to concerns for a dog with fur loss and there she met Loona.

She said: “Loona was bright, alert and very active running up and down the living room. She was extremely pleased to see people but she had very little fur over her body and only really a patch left on the back of her neck.

“Her skin was thickened, smelt yeasty, the skin on her legs looked like saggy tights and she was extremely itchy. Loona tried to rub herself against my legs and anything else she could get too.

“Her skin was very warm to touch and she had visible scabs over her face and body from where she had been scratching herself.”

Suffering

She was given permission to take Loona to a vet, where following an examination a vet confirmed that Loona was suffering. Gwent Police were called and Loona was taken into possession and handed her into the care of the RSPCA.

Investigating officer, RSPCA Inspector Simon Evans – in a statement provided to the court – said he attended the vets where Loona was being cared for on 4 December 2023.

“The dog was 90% lacking in body hair with only the back of her neck having any real cover,” he said. “Her skin was red and looked sore and felt very hot to the touch. She was, though, very bright, active and alert and very friendly.”

Loona was transferred to RSPCA Merthyr Tydfil Veterinary Clinic where she was examined by a vet who took skin scrapes to try to identify the cause of her skin condition.

The vet – in a statement – said: “She was started on steroid to start reducing the inflammation and discomfort from the skin, antibiotics for the secondary skin infection, anti-parasite medication to kill the skin mites and a prescription shampoo to start reducing the bacterial and yeast skin loads back to a normal level.

“To get to this level of changes within the skin would take months, I would say that Loona had been suffering with these skin problems for at least four months if not longer to deteriorate to how she was when I saw her. It is my professional opinion that for this period the owner has failed in their duty of care by failing to seek veterinary care, thus allowing her to suffer unnecessarily.”

On 8 February 2024 Inspector Evans visited Loona at an RSPCA boarding facility where he took photos “showing her improved condition”.

Following sentencing, he added: “Looking at the before and after pictures of Loona you can see the change is quite amazing. Following a bit of TLC and veterinary treatment she has received in our care she has continued to do really well.”

Following a court order at sentencing – known as a deprivation order – the RSPCA will now be able to rehome Loona.

To give other pets like Loona a second chance, visit the RSPCA’s ‘Find a Pet’ webpage.

