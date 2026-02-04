English influencer imitates Welsh accent to promote house prize draw

Amelia Jones

An English influencer has imitated an exaggerated Welsh accent while promoting a £1.99 prize draw to win a house in Wales.

Jack Cavanagh – who has over 38,000 followers on Instagram – has partnered with online prize competition website 7 Days Performance to promote house prize draws, including properties based in Wales.

In a series of promotional videos shared on social media, Cavanagh repeatedly switches between his natural English accent and an exaggerated Welsh accent as he walks viewers through the property and encourages them to enter the competition.

The accent is used intermittently throughout the videos, with Cavanagh often reverting to his normal voice to explain entry details and pricing before returning to the Welsh accent for commentary about the house.

While speaking in the accent, Cavanagh adopts stereotypical phrases and cultural references. He makes repeated nods to the BBC sitcom Gavin and Stacey, which is set in Barry, using character names while describing rooms in the property.

In one clip, he jokes: “We’re in Welsh Wales so we’ll call it the Gwyneth and Bryn bathroom.”

In another, filmed in an upstairs bedroom with a sloping ceiling. Cavanagh gestures towards the roof space and says: “The eaves are lush.”

The house is described online as: “A stunning four-bedroom detached home where modern luxury meets countryside tranquility in Croesyceiliog, Carmarthen.

“Set over three impressive floors, Heddfan offers expansive open-plan living, bespoke contemporary interiors, ensuite bedrooms, a balcony with rural views, integral garage and a private rear garden, complete with hot tub.

“Designed for modern living, the home also benefits from air source heating, solar panels and energy-efficient features, making this a truly exceptional prize.”

The videos are structured as informal walk-throughs of the property with the ‘comical’ accent-switching used as part of the sales pitch to encourage entries.

Entries to the prize draw cost £1.99, with participants offered the chance to win the house outright. The competition is promoted primarily through social media, where influencers are increasingly used to market high-value prizes through low-cost entry models.

The videos have prompted viewers to question his use of the accent. One commenter wrote: “I’m not sure what accent that is.”

Another added: “Accent is poor, but house rocks the boxes.”

The prize draw is advertised on the 7 Days Performance website.