English names on road signs targeted by independence group

A grassroots Welsh independence youth group has taken responsibility for spray painting English versions of Welsh place names on road signs across Denbighshire.

A number of English place names across the county have been targeted, with the inclusion of the emblem of the Free Wales Army – a Welsh nationalist paramilitary organisation formed in Lampeter in Ceredigion (formerly Cardiganshire) by Julian Cayo-Evans in 1963.

Mudiad Eryr Wen, who shared photos of their protest on Instagram, describe themselves as a brand new and energetic approach to defending our nation and campaigning for our eventual independence. They say they are “a movement and community created by the youth, for the youth”.

Mission

According to the group: “Our nation stands upon a precipice. Westminster is growing increasingly heavy-handed towards devolution and nationalism in both Cymru and in Scotland, second home ownership and a failing education system is endangering our language, the reckless pursuit of growth and unfettered capitalism is destroying our environment…”

Their mission is to “rally the youth of Cymru as one united front, stood firmly in opposition to the destruction of our self-determination, language, identity and environment.”

The protesters targeted the Anglicised names ’St Asaph’, ‘Ruthun’ and ‘Denbigh’, leaving behind only the indigenous Welsh names (Llanelwy, Dinbych and Rhuthun).

They say: “In the face of impending Anglicisation and climate collapse, other organisations have failed to grasp the severity of the situation we face”.

Autonomy

The movement has ten key principles:

1. Wales is a nation defined by its geographical boundaries, people (Cymry), culture and language.

2. Wales is an ancient Celtic nation with a right to self-determination and independence from the United Kingdom.

3. Cymraeg is the native language of the Welsh and must be protected and promoted with the aim of restoring it as the majority language.

4. Power should be devolved to local communities and systems of direct and participatory democracy should be established.

5. Holiday lets and second homes, belonging to either Welsh or outsider, should be rendered economically untenable.

6. Wales is not subject to House of Windsor or the illegitimate ‘Prince of Wales’ and should strive to abolish the institution of monarchy.

7. Wales’ resources belong to the Welsh people and England should be required to pay for the resources that it extracts.

8. The Welsh economy should not be predicated on limitless growth, but rather, should aim to improve living standards and economic equality.

9. Wales should foster close ties with fellow Celtic nations and aid them in their struggle for autonomy, in addition to other small nations.

10. Wales should make every effort to end its reliance on fossil fuels and create a green economy in harmony with nature.

“Justified”

A representative from Eryr Wen who was a part of the most recent protest told Nation.Cymru: “We believe it to be necessary and reasonable to remove imposed English place-names from road signs within Wales.

“As is often the case, many of the names targeted are wholly unnecessary and meaningless, being mere bastardisations of the original Welsh names.

“Following on from the official name change of Eryri and Bannau Brycheiniog last year, there is a growing movement to de-anglicise names within Wales.

“It certainly isn’t without precedent; similar acts of direct action from the likes of Cymdeithas yr Iaith Gymraeg have resulted in the removal of ‘Carnarvon’, ‘Portmadoc’, ‘Cardigan’, ‘Dolgelley’, ‘Conway’ and ‘Llanelly’ already.

“The names are nothing more than a bad hangover from England’s historic conquest and failed attempts at forced assimilation in Wales.

“Some may attempt to argue that because most of Wales cannot presently speak the language fluently, that it therefore simply isn’t fair or appropriate to de-anglicise the names.

“However, this is complete and utter nonsense. No one struggles with the aforementioned examples of places in Wales that have already been de-anglicised, do they?

“Indeed, there also are no complaints about other Welsh place-names either. Non-speakers and speakers alike have no issue with the likes of Llangollen, Llandudno, Pwllheli, Abersoch, Pontypridd, Aberystwyth or any of the countless other places within Wales with Welsh names.

“It’s time for Wales to wholly reclaim its rich linguistic heritage, and there is no simpler starting point than by first reclaiming the names of its many towns, villages and cities.”

Petition

Debates around English place names have raged for decades now, but tensions have reached a critical point recently, with a Senedd petition, titled ‘Use only Welsh names for places in Wales’ having closed in October 2023.

And it’s not only place names that are proving contentious. Another popular petition with over 11,000 signatories called to ‘Abolish the name ‘Wales’ and make ‘CYMRU’ the only name for our country’.

This petition ran until June 2024.

Local backing

A local resident and teacher backed the work of the youth movement, but stressed the need for nuance in the approach.

He told us: “The etymology of Welsh place names isn’t a black-and-white affair. There are examples of English place names in Wales that predate the Welsh names such as Rhyl (originally ‘The Hill’) and ‘Prestatyn’ (originally ‘Priest’s Town).

“Having Swansea and Abertawe, for example, gives us two histories. One of the Island of an unknown Viking called Svein, and another denoting the mouth of the river Tawe.

“But when it comes to insulting, garbled, derisional spellings of Welsh places such as Cardigan and the notorious Llantwit Major, we need to make a stand now and revert them all to Welsh. We don’t need a Kidwelly and a Cydweli, or a Caerphilly or Caerffili. And Peterston-super-Ely makes my blood boil!

“I totally support the reintroduction of Welsh-only place names except for those where the English has developed in tandem and has a unique meaning.

“The Welsh Language Commissioner has been too toothless in this regard and things need to change.”

