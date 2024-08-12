English names on road signs targeted by independence group
Stephen Price
A grassroots Welsh independence youth group has taken responsibility for spray painting English versions of Welsh place names on road signs across Denbighshire.
A number of English place names across the county have been targeted, with the inclusion of the emblem of the Free Wales Army – a Welsh nationalist paramilitary organisation formed in Lampeter in Ceredigion (formerly Cardiganshire) by Julian Cayo-Evans in 1963.
Mudiad Eryr Wen, who shared photos of their protest on Instagram, describe themselves as a brand new and energetic approach to defending our nation and campaigning for our eventual independence. They say they are “a movement and community created by the youth, for the youth”.
Mission
According to the group: “Our nation stands upon a precipice. Westminster is growing increasingly heavy-handed towards devolution and nationalism in both Cymru and in Scotland, second home ownership and a failing education system is endangering our language, the reckless pursuit of growth and unfettered capitalism is destroying our environment…”
Their mission is to “rally the youth of Cymru as one united front, stood firmly in opposition to the destruction of our self-determination, language, identity and environment.”
The protesters targeted the Anglicised names ’St Asaph’, ‘Ruthun’ and ‘Denbigh’, leaving behind only the indigenous Welsh names (Llanelwy, Dinbych and Rhuthun).
They say: “In the face of impending Anglicisation and climate collapse, other organisations have failed to grasp the severity of the situation we face”.
Autonomy
The movement has ten key principles:
1. Wales is a nation defined by its geographical boundaries, people (Cymry), culture and language.
2. Wales is an ancient Celtic nation with a right to self-determination and independence from the United Kingdom.
3. Cymraeg is the native language of the Welsh and must be protected and promoted with the aim of restoring it as the majority language.
4. Power should be devolved to local communities and systems of direct and participatory democracy should be established.
5. Holiday lets and second homes, belonging to either Welsh or outsider, should be rendered economically untenable.
6. Wales is not subject to House of Windsor or the illegitimate ‘Prince of Wales’ and should strive to abolish the institution of monarchy.
7. Wales’ resources belong to the Welsh people and England should be required to pay for the resources that it extracts.
8. The Welsh economy should not be predicated on limitless growth, but rather, should aim to improve living standards and economic equality.
9. Wales should foster close ties with fellow Celtic nations and aid them in their struggle for autonomy, in addition to other small nations.
10. Wales should make every effort to end its reliance on fossil fuels and create a green economy in harmony with nature.
“Justified”
A representative from Eryr Wen who was a part of the most recent protest told Nation.Cymru: “We believe it to be necessary and reasonable to remove imposed English place-names from road signs within Wales.
“As is often the case, many of the names targeted are wholly unnecessary and meaningless, being mere bastardisations of the original Welsh names.
“Following on from the official name change of Eryri and Bannau Brycheiniog last year, there is a growing movement to de-anglicise names within Wales.
“It certainly isn’t without precedent; similar acts of direct action from the likes of Cymdeithas yr Iaith Gymraeg have resulted in the removal of ‘Carnarvon’, ‘Portmadoc’, ‘Cardigan’, ‘Dolgelley’, ‘Conway’ and ‘Llanelly’ already.
“The names are nothing more than a bad hangover from England’s historic conquest and failed attempts at forced assimilation in Wales.
“Some may attempt to argue that because most of Wales cannot presently speak the language fluently, that it therefore simply isn’t fair or appropriate to de-anglicise the names.
“However, this is complete and utter nonsense. No one struggles with the aforementioned examples of places in Wales that have already been de-anglicised, do they?
“Indeed, there also are no complaints about other Welsh place-names either. Non-speakers and speakers alike have no issue with the likes of Llangollen, Llandudno, Pwllheli, Abersoch, Pontypridd, Aberystwyth or any of the countless other places within Wales with Welsh names.
Petition
Debates around English place names have raged for decades now, but tensions have reached a critical point recently, with a Senedd petition, titled ‘Use only Welsh names for places in Wales’ having closed in October 2023.
And it’s not only place names that are proving contentious. Another popular petition with over 11,000 signatories called to ‘Abolish the name ‘Wales’ and make ‘CYMRU’ the only name for our country’.
This petition ran until June 2024.
Local backing
A local resident and teacher backed the work of the youth movement, but stressed the need for nuance in the approach.
He told us: “The etymology of Welsh place names isn’t a black-and-white affair. There are examples of English place names in Wales that predate the Welsh names such as Rhyl (originally ‘The Hill’) and ‘Prestatyn’ (originally ‘Priest’s Town).
“Having Swansea and Abertawe, for example, gives us two histories. One of the Island of an unknown Viking called Svein, and another denoting the mouth of the river Tawe.
“But when it comes to insulting, garbled, derisional spellings of Welsh places such as Cardigan and the notorious Llantwit Major, we need to make a stand now and revert them all to Welsh. We don’t need a Kidwelly and a Cydweli, or a Caerphilly or Caerffili. And Peterston-super-Ely makes my blood boil!
“I totally support the reintroduction of Welsh-only place names except for those where the English has developed in tandem and has a unique meaning.
“The Welsh Language Commissioner has been too toothless in this regard and things need to change.”
Don’t agree with the method. But if the English and some dim witted locals have issues with reading to much on a sign. Just remove the English is a perfectly valid move. You don’t translate names, no need for the English versions.
This method is necessary to push towards the removal of anglicised names in Wales.
The sooner Cymru is indy the better.
No threat to Banksy then…
I went to Lampeter as an undergraduate in 1964 – when, incidentally, I recall sitting on a hillside with a few friends looking down at Julian Cayo-Evans marching his small band of FWA activists up and down in the spacious grounds of his dad’s house! – just as the campaign to eradicate ‘English only’ road signs was kicking off. I was broadly sympathetic to it, even though it did seem a bit counter-intuitive to obliterate road signs in an area considerably dependent on tourism from across the border. But after all most local folk in Ceredigion back then seemed to… Read more »
Bit ridiculous to be honest, Welsh always comes before English on signage/ verbal announcements anyway as its law, to scrub out English completely will only alienate visitors to Wales who provide much needed tourism.
Wish these people would spend more time making a positive change for Wales than vandalism to support their Ill thought out agenda.
English visitors enjoy the fact that there is another language in Great Britain. They are not morons, they can read a place name. When you visit France do you turn back because all the place names are in French? I definitely think Aberystwyth is facing a decline in tourism due to the fact that it doesn’t have an English equivalent place name.
Not having Welsh signs in England does not alienate Welsh tourists. Speak sense man.
Grow up
The action itself is great, and de-anglicisation is a necessary step and tactic in the language battle (and it is a battle!). However, the article is missing some vital information of MEW. Here is the original manifesto they published only a couple of years ago: 1. Cymru is a nation defined by its geographical boundaries, people (Cymry), culture and language. 2. The Cymry are the descendants of the native Britons, an ethnocultural group who have a right to self-determination and a homeland. 3. Cymraeg is the language of the Cymry and must be restored as the majority language of Cymru.… Read more »
I note that no.2 has been changed and that for the better. You’re right – the original wording was blood and soil nationalism. If that’s the basis of our nationhood we have problems. I hope the change is a step in the right direction. On the matter of their campaign, I’ve been where they are. You feel the injustice surrounding our language and it can make you feel militant. However, there is more goodwill towards Cymraeg than ill will. Most want to see it thrive and most who live in Wales would like to be able to speak it. Our… Read more »
It sounds, then, as if they’ve acknowledged that there are now other ethnic groups in Wales who legitimately claim Welsh nationality and who include Welsh speakers.
2 Comments have disappeared.
I was about to reply to them before my broadband went down.
I visited Aberystwyth and Aberdyfi a few weeks ago, the first time in several years. I always remember them as strong Welsh speaking strongholds. I was shocked and saddened to see how the places have been so thoroughly linguistically and culturally cleansed. Very little Welsh signage (none at all mostly), no Welsh spoken, not even a Welsh accent. You would be forgiven for not thinking you were in Wales. I agree with non violent action to stop this, Wales, it’s language and identity is being removed at an alarming rate and needs to be highlighted and reversed.
Hmm. Post vanished. I said
“Well thats a bit dim, especially since we are not a closed country. Who will be paying for the signs to be repaired/replaced, if they have to be replaced because incorrect then do it through the proper channels.”
Don’t think I will ever be on the same page as them. Now the locals will be getting a hit on their taxes no one on the UK can really afford at the moment.