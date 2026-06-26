English soul singer shares touching early attempt at mastering Calon Lân

Nation Cymru staff

One of the UK’s greatest soul singers has shared a clip of herself working on a performance of the Welsh classic, Calon Lân, which is often considered Wales’ second national anthem.

Beverley Knight MBE in an English singer, songwriter, actress and radio personality. She released her first album, The B-Funk, in 1995.

Heavily influenced by American soul music icons such as Sam Cooke and Aretha Franklin, Knight has released nine studio albums. Widely regarded as one of the UK’s greatest soul singers, she is best known for her hit singles “Greatest Day”, “Get Up!”, “Shoulda Woulda Coulda”, “Come as You Are” and “Keep This Fire Burning”.

Sharing her rendition to social media, she wrote: “In honour of Welsh fams, I’m working on my Welsh by getting my head around Calon Lan… how did I do?”

Often referred to as The Queen of British Soul, Knight is set to return to Utilita Arena Cardiff this weekend (Saturday, 27 June 2026).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beverley Knight (@beverleyknight)

As well as showcasing her much-loved hits, the unique show will also share inspiring stories from Beverley’s life on the stage. She will perform songs from her celebrated back catalogue as well as favourites from musical theatre and cherished songs which have inspired her journey alongside her legendary live band.

Ahead of the performance, she shared: “I’m excited to get back on the road but with a different kind of show folk are used to with me,” Beverly said. ‘Born to Perform’ is me taking you on a journey through my life on both music and theatre stages, using my memories and of course my songs.

“I’m stripping back my sound so the audience can lean in a little closer and really hear my soul.”

History

“Calon Lân” (meaning ‘A Pure Heart’) began life as a Welsh hymn, the words of which were written in the 1890s by Daniel James and sung to a tune by John Hughes of Penybryn, Pembrokeshire.

Whilst originally written as a hymn, it has become firmly established as a rugby anthem, associated with the Welsh rugby union, being sung before almost every Test match involving the Welsh national team – though more likely to be heard sung at matches involving the Welsh football team in recent years.

Fans and fellow music industry performers were quick to praise Knight’s early performance of the song, with Al Lewis commenting: “Da iawn, Bev.”

While Bronwen Lewis shared, simply: “AMAZING.”

Jools Holland added: “Beautiful.”

While Owain Wyn Evans shared: “This is amazing! Well done cariad xxx”

Mini course

Welsh language learning app innovators, SaySomethinginWelsh have created a free mini course to help people learn the Welsh classic.

According to the developers, you can master and understand the beautiful words of Calon Lân in just 2 short lessons with their free mini course.

Add to that, they have provided some incredible history behind its writer, Daniel James and composer, John Hughes – a must read for anyone who has tried and failed to learn the words in the past.

SaySomethinginWelsh say that their methods will allow you to ‘become more deeply connected with the words than ever before by making them part of you, whilst experiencing a radical new way of learning’.

Calon Lân

Nid wy’n gofyn bywyd moethus,

Aur y byd na’i berlau mân:

Gofyn wyf am galon hapus,

Calon onest, calon lân.

Calon lân yn llawn daioni

Tecach yw na’r lili dlos:

Dim ond calon lân all ganu,

Canu’r dydd a chanu’r nos.

Pe dymunwn olud bydol,

Hedyn buan ganddo sydd;

Golud calon lân, rinweddol,

Yn dwyn bythol elw fydd.

Hwyr a bore fy nymuniad

Gwyd i’r nef ar adain cân

Ar i Dduw, er mwyn fy Ngheidwad,

Roddi i mi galon lân.

Translation

I don’t ask for a luxurious life,

The world’s gold or its fine pearls:

I ask for a happy heart,

An honest heart, a pure heart.

A pure heart full of goodness

Is fairer than the pretty lily:

None but a pure heart can sing,

Sing in the day and sing in the night.

If I wished for worldly wealth,

It would swiftly go to seed;

The riches of a virtuous, pure heart

Will bear eternal profit.

Evening and morning, my wish

Rising to heaven on the wing of song

For God, for the sake of my Saviour,

To give me a pure heart.