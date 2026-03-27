Enhanced TrawsCymru summer boost for two key routes

Transport for Wales is enhancing its TrawsCymru services this summer by increasing services on two key routes across Wales to meet growing demand.

From Sunday 28 March, passengers travelling on the T4 and T10 TrawsCymru routes will benefit from increased frequency during the summer months, with additional journeys added on weekends, bank holidays and school holidays.

With summer approaching, more people are taking the chance to explore Wales’ beautiful landscapes and popular destinations.

The timetable changes for these routes include: T10 (Bangor – Betws-y-Coed – Corwen), hourly services will run between Betws-y-Coed and Bangor on weekends, and on weekdays during school holidays, and T4 (Merthyr Tydfil – Brecon – Newtown), where the timetable frequency will be increased to an hourly service between Brecon and Merthyr Tydfil on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

From 13 April there will be additional minor amendments to the T4 timetable to improve punctuality and reliability.

Mark Jacobs, Senior Planning and Development Manager for TrawsCymru said: “As we move into the summer months, these enhancements will make it even easier for people to explore the best of Wales.

“We want to make bus travel easier and by increasing frequency on these two popular routes, we hope to see even more passengers on board this summer.”

Updated timetables for both routes are available here: Routes and maps – Transport for Wales