Entangled crab and fishing lines creating ‘hazards’ to harbour users, vessels and wildlife

Dale Spridgeon Local Democracy Reporter

A Welsh harbour office is considering taking steps to help reduce the hazards caused by discarded crab and fishing equipment.

Crabbing is a low cost seaside activity popular with families with children visiting Gwynedd’s coastal areas.

It involves catching shore crabs using a simple drop-line, net, or trap baited with a strong-smelling food like bacon or fish.

However, discarded crab lines and other abandoned fishing equipment, including hooks have been creating hazards to vessels, harbour users and wildlife.

Lines are often left tied, or just become entangled around the harbour’s railings and even around vessels in the harbour.

Now the Harbour Office at Porthmadog says it is considering the introduction of a dedicated crabbing and fishing equipment reuse bin to help keep the harbour safe and tidy.

The facility could provide a designated location where visitors could leave unwanted reusable crabbing nets and other equipment for use by other families.

It is hoped the scheme could help to reduce the amount of equipment and line left to cause problems around the harbour.

A report from Porthmadog Harbour Master Malcolm Humphreys stated: “The Harbour Office is considering the introduction of a dedicated crabbing and fishing equipment reuse bin within the harbour.

“Crabbing from the harbour wall is a popular activity enjoyed by many families and visitors.

“Unfortunately, equipment is regularly left behind, including nets and lines tied to railings or becoming entangled around vessels.

“Discarded line and fishing tackle can present a hazard to vessels, harbour users and wildlife, particularly where hooks remain attached.

“The proposed facility would therefore encourage the responsible reuse or disposal of equipment while helping to reduce these hazards and keep the harbour area tidy and safe for everyone .”

It is ust one of the issues to be discussed at a meeting of the Porthmadog Harbour Advisory Committee, on Friday, October 30.

The Committee’s role is to consider, discuss and advise on matters relating to the management, protection and development of the Harbour and to receive members’ comments on matters relating to Porthmadog Harbour.

Other topics up for discussion include several updates, one describing an increase in the number of mooring holders across Porthmadog, Barmouth and Aberdyfi harbours, harbour safety matters, use of new CCTV, funding matters, reports on operational and navigational issues, incdents, as well as harbour and car park improvements and events.