Enterprise Car Club partners with Welsh council to cut emissions and travel costs

Nation Cymru staff

Enterprise Car Club has partnered with to deliver a more sustainable, dedicated fleet for its staff, aiming to significantly reduce carbon emissions and cut operational business travel costs.

The pilot initiative features 12 dedicated car club vehicles – including hybrid and EV models – which are now based at key Monmouthshire County Council locations.

Council employees can book the low-emission cars by the hour and the day for their essential business trips through the Enterprise Car Club app.

This enables employees to deliver better and more efficient service to the local community without needing to use their own vehicles.

The new cars are being used to replace aging pool cars and reduce the council’s ‘grey fleet’ – using privately-owned vehicles for work – which can lead to increased emissions and means more mileage and wear and tear on employees’ own vehicles, as well as additional cost to the council.

Cllr Catrin Maby, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment said: “We’re piloting this car club because we want to provide our employees with convenient and affordable access to a low-emission car when they need it.

“Working with Enterprise Car Club provides a much-needed new way to do this. It was straightforward to set up and launch, and we look forward to seeing this programme become a success.”

“Travelling by car is often the only option in a rural county like Monmouthshire,”

Brian Swallow, VP and General Manager at Enterprise Mobility, adds. “By partnering closely with the council to assess their exact travel needs and understand their unique rural challenges, we demonstrated how a tailored car club scheme could be a highly

effective solution for their staff.”

With more than 1,300 vehicles in 220 towns, communities, housing developments and transport hubs across the UK, Enterprise Car Club offers an efficient and effective transportation option for both consumers and businesses.

Enterprise Rent-A-Car opened its first branch in Wales more than 25 years ago in Cardiff and has since expanded its Welsh network to 24 locations, including in Monmouthshire.

Enterprise Mobility also supports businesses through its Flex-E-Rent commercial vehicle operation in Wales and is continuing to expand its Enterprise Car Club presence across south Wales.

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