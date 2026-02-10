Enticing people to stay the night in market towns across Wales is ‘key’ to boosting local economies

Elgan Hearn, Local democracy reporter

Enticing people to stay the night in market towns and villages is key to boosting the local economy, National Park Authority members have been told.

At a meeting of Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority (NPA) on Friday, February 6, members received an update on how the draft Destination Management Plan for the next five years is progressing.

The document will provide a framework to help manage visitors to the national park.

Destination management officer Joanna Maurice explained the main points of the draft plan.

Ms Maurice said: “The key aim for the plan is to grow tourism for the local economy while avoiding issues for the communities resulting from tourism.”

She added that tourism organisations and town and community council had been consulted on what will go into the plan.

Ms Maurice said: “The plan recognises that some of our attractions are overcrowded, mostly in high season.

“When they are overcrowded it has a negative effect on local communities, nature and for wildlife.”

Finding “bespoke” solutions for these sites is a key part of the plan which includes assessing the need for more infrastructure such as car parks and toilets, she explained.

Ms Maurice told members that Carmarthenshire, Monmouthshire, Powys and the neighbouring council of Herefordshire in England had all agreed their own destination strategies which highlight market towns and villages and provided more of an emphasis on heritage and culture tourism.

Ms Maurice said: “The benefits economically and for nature could be substantial if we are able to encourages visitors to enjoy the beautiful things in our towns and villages.

“All four local authorities have said they would be very interested in creating a route that encourages people to stay overnight in the different towns and villages.”

She stressed that the key would be to get visitors to stay overnight and spend in the area by: “going for dinner, a coffee shop, buy ice cream and go to the pub.”

“That is the way communities can benefit most,” said Ms Maurice.

Board member Professor John Hurt said: “I would like to see the plan factors in to support and recognise the growth of the EV (Electric Vehicle) network need.”

He added that “in my end of the park” community council in Abergavenny and Blaenavon have both ratified a charter to co-operate on tourism and culture.

Prof Hurt said: “It’s alike two towns twinning on how they promote tourism, that initiative could be healthy in feeding in to that strategy.

Cllr William Powell (Powys) said: “I’m very pleased to see the emphasis on heritage that runs like a watermark through the report.”

He believed the NPA could act as a “convenor” by bringing in tourist businesses, tourism associations, county councils and even utility firms to work together and help boost the sector.

Bannau Brycheiniog Chairman Cllr Gareth Ratcliffe (Powys) said: “This is going to be really important; we look forward to seeing the final draft.”

It was agreed that the finalised plan with return to a future board meeting.