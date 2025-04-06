Entrepreneurs celebrate successful first year at innovative container market

Entrepreneurs are celebrating a successful year as part of Caerphilly’s flagship container-style market as it marks its first anniversary.

Ffos Caerffili opened in April 2024 offering a refreshed modern commercial and leisure space to replace Caerphilly’s old indoor market. In its first 12 months, the market and food court has established itself as a destination venue with appearances on the BBC’s Chris Cooks Cymru and Escape to the Country, as well as being named one of the UK’s best food halls by The Sunday Times.

Tomas Williams grew up in Llanbradach and was working as a computer aided design technician when he decided to make a change and start his own business at Ffos Caerffili.

The 27-year-old opened the Lockup Bottle Shop selling a variety of quality independent beers, wines, ciders and spirits, drawing on his experience supporting his family’s cider business run by his dad and uncle.

Tom spent several years getting to know other independent producers and vendors before seeing an opportunity in his local area.

Potential

“It kind of dawned on me that there was nothing anywhere near Caerphilly offering that sort of product,” Tom said. “So, I thought why not me? I’m a lot more independent and work longer hours now but there’s so much potential for growth.”

Tom said he had been aware of the Caerphilly Town 2035 placemaking masterplan for a while when he saw adverts for Ffos Caerffili.

“I thought how great would it be to be involved in that from the start?” Tom said. “Caerphilly grows and we grow with it, you know?

“It’s been really exciting this first year. I’m thankful for having met so many great customers. I’m hopeful that the coming years will bring a lot more success and more good memories. Hopefully I’ll be here for another ten.”

Vibrant community

Ian Butterworth, 36, had been looking for the right place to start his coffee shop brand Two Shot Social with business partner and school friend Daf Carter for a few years when the opportunity arose to open up in two units at Ffos Caerffili.

Ian, who works as a quantity surveyor, said the business is thriving and employs ten people in Caerphilly, three of which are full time.

“It’s been brilliant to provide speciality coffee and quality food for the people of Caerphilly,” Ian said.

“We definitely look forward to growing from here. Our goal from the beginning was to establish our own chain and take it from there.

“It’s a brilliant vibrant community of traders at Ffos Caerffili and it’s going to be fantastic to celebrate this anniversary with everyone this month. We’re going to have a DJ on Saturday, April 5, and we’ll be holding our monthly run club in partnership with BRAV on the Sunday.”

Ffos Caerffili is celebrating its first birthday with a Big Birthday Quiz on the evening of Friday, April 4, and live music with a silent disco on Saturday, April 5. Ffos Caerffili will also host vendors as part of Caerphilly Food Festival the following Saturday, April 12.

Cllr Jamie Pritchard, deputy leader of Caerphilly County Borough Council, said: “It’s great to mark the first year anniversary of Ffos Caerffili by hearing from some of the independent traders about what the opportunity at the market has meant for them. We’re so pleased to have provided a space for entrepreneurs to begin their journeys and a platform for others to grow.”

