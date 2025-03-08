Eom Ji-sung nets Swansea winner to harm Middlesbrough’s play-off hopes

Phil Blanche, PA

Swansea dented Middlesbrough’s Championship play-off bid as Eom Ji-sung’s first goal in English football gave them a 1-0 victory.

Eom has often had a frustrating time since joining Swansea from South Korean side Gwangju last summer, but the winger marked his 30th appearance with a classy first-half finish.

A third consecutive clean sheet – the first time Swansea have achieved that since April 2024 – ensured a second win in three games under interim boss Alan Sheehan following the departure of Luke Williams.

Middlesbrough had travelled with renewed confidence of muscling into the top six after wins over Stoke and Derby.

Those victories came on the back of seven defeats in eight games and a slide down the table, but Boro’s inability to create much of note in South Wales will alarm manager Michael Carrick as they slipped five points off sixth-placed West Brom.

Swansea had taken four points from Sheehan’s first two games and were keen to get on the front foot from the start.

Ronald was fed at every opportunity and an early cross from the Brazilian was headed goalwards by Eom, deflecting off Anfernee Dijksteel to force goalkeeper Mark Travers into desperate action.

Jan Vipotnik also tested Travers and forced a defensive block from Neto Borges before Swansea took the lead after 26 minutes.

Referee Ruebyn Ricardo played an excellent advantage after Harry Darling was caught by a high foot.

The ball broke for Eom to advance and curl a shot from 22 yards beyond Travers and in off a post.

Middlesbrough were toiling with former Swan Morgan Whittaker’s wayward attempt summing up their miserable first-half efforts.

They were also perhaps fortunate to keep 10 men on the field as Dijksteel threw Lewis O’Brien to the ground but was only punished with a yellow card.

Travers produced a fine save to keep out Vipotnik’s fierce drive and Carrick attempted to shift the balance of the contest by introducing Kelechi Iheanacho and Samuel Illing-Junior at half-time.

The move almost paid instant dividends as Iheanacho released Tommy Conway to power just wide of goal.

Swansea lost commanding centre-back Darling to injury and his replacement, Hannes Delcroix, soon missed a clear chance to double the lead, prodding Eom’s corner wide as the ball dropped to him on the full.

Borges’ goal-saving block on Eom sparked Middlesbrough into life in the final quarter.

Conway’s angled attempt flew away off the legs of Swansea goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux and Finn Azaz was only halted by the quick thinking of Ben Cabango.

Swansea are now 12 points clear of the relegation zone with 10 games remaining.

