Epping asylum seeker hotel injunction overturned at Court of Appeal

A temporary injunction that was set to block asylum seekers from being housed at an Essex hotel has been overturned at the Court of Appeal.

Somani Hotels, which owns the Bell Hotel in Epping, and the Home Office challenged a High Court ruling that would have stopped 138 asylum seekers from being housed there beyond September 12.

In a ruling last week, Mr Justice Eyre granted Epping Forest District Council (EFDC) an interim injunction after the authority claimed that Somani Hotels had breached planning rules by using the Bell as accommodation for asylum seekers.

‘Seriously flawed’

After a hearing on Thursday, three Court of Appeal judges ruled in favour of Somani Hotels and the Home Office on Friday, stating that Mr Justice Eyre’s ruling was “seriously flawed in principle”.

The ruling will come as a relief to the Home Office, which had been braced for further legal challenges from other councils over the use of hotels in their areas.

Reading a summary of the ruling overturning the injunction, Lord Justice Bean, sitting with Lady Justice Nicola Davies and Lord Justice Cobb, said: “We conclude that the judge made a number of errors in principle, which undermine this decision.”

He continued: “The judge’s approach ignores the obvious consequence that the closure of one site means capacity needs to be identified elsewhere in the system.”

He added that such an injunction “may incentivise” other councils to take similar steps as EFDC.

‘Cumulative impact’

He said: “The potential cumulative impact of such ad-hoc applications was a material consideration… that was not considered by the judge.”

The judge also said that the appeals were “not concerned with the merits of government policy in relation to the provision of accommodation for asylum seekers in hotels or otherwise”.

The full written judgment in the case, which Lord Justice Bean said runs to over 120 paragraphs, will be provided later.

The Home Office had also appealed against Mr Justice Eyre’s decision last week not to let it intervene in the case, with this challenge also allowed by the Court of Appeal.

The Bell became the focal point of several protests and counter-protests in recent weeks after an asylum seeker housed there was charged with sexually assaulting a teenage girl last month.

Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu has denied the offence and has been on trial this week.

Protests

Edward Brown KC, for the Home Office, said that the interim injunction “runs the risk of acting as an impetus for further protests, some of which may be disorderly, around other asylum accommodation”.

Health minister Stephen Kinnock also warned earlier on Friday that asylum seekers could be “living destitute in the streets” if there was a “disorderly discharge” from hotels.

Piers Riley-Smith, for Somani Hotels, said in written submissions on Thursday that Mr Justice Eyre “overlooked” the “hardship” that would be caused to asylum seekers if they were required to move.

He continued that the “extremely high-profile nature of the issue” created a “risk of a precedent being set”.

The hotel first housed asylum seekers from May 2020 to March 2021.

It accommodated single adult males from October 2022 to April 2024, and has done so again since April this year.

The council never previously took enforcement action, with its barristers telling the Court of Appeal that its previous use as asylum seeker accommodation had been “unproblematic”.

Opposing the appeal bids, barrister Philip Coppel KC stated in written submissions that the case “sets no precedent” and there was “no compelling reason” for the injunction to be overturned.

He continued: “There was no error of law in the judge’s approach, and his decision, based on a carefully calibrated assessment of the relevant factors, was open to him.

“Notwithstanding the public controversy surrounding the judge’s decision, it was based on the conventional application of well-settled and agreed principles of law.”

‘Inspiration’

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage previously hailed the High Court decision as a “victory” and said he hoped it “provides inspiration to others across the country”.

He also indicated that the 12 councils where Reform UK was the largest party would consider legal challenges.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch suggested that the migrants housed at the hotel “need to be moved out of the area immediately”, while her shadow home secretary Chris Philp said that “residents should never have had to fight their own government just to feel safe in their own town”.

The latest Home Office data, published last week as part of the usual quarterly immigration statistics, shows there were 32,059 asylum seekers in UK hotels by the end of June.

This was up from 29,585 at the same point a year earlier, when the Conservatives were still in power, but down slightly on the 32,345 figure at the end of March.

