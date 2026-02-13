Epstein ‘asked Andrew to introduce him to Gaddafi’, emails appear to show

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor spoke to a Libyan contact to help arrange a meeting for Jeffrey Epstein with Colonel Gaddafi in Tripoli, emails appear to show.

Messages within the latest release of the US Department of Justice’s Epstein files, from the autumn of 2010, show the disgraced financier contacted royal aide David Stern saying “i want to go to tripoli lets organize with pa”.

The paedophile then sends another email to Mr Stern, writing: “people that have seen the father, have asked me if i want to meet him as he does not know where to put his money as opposed to what to do with it, currencies etc, I wondered if Pa should make the intro instead.”

The emails were first unearthed from the Epstein files by Channel 4 News, which reported “the father” refers to the late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi to distinguish him from his well-known son Saif.

It appears Mr Stern then consulted Andrew, in a reply dated the following day, October 8 2010, writing: “He is thinking about the best approach and will discuss with me when I see him next on 17th Oct in Hong Kong (he is leaving today for Asia).”

The former Duke of York made an official visit to China in October 2010 and was the UK’s trade envoy at the time.

Later emails from “The Duke”, signed “A”, to Epstein’s address say “I will call you later this evening after I have had my chat with my Libyan contact to see what we can arrange for you in Tripoli.”

The same day, November 4 2010, “A” follows up to Epstein writing “Libya fixed. Call me whenever.”

The emails come as Thames Valley Police on Wednesday said it had held discussions with specialists from the Crown Prosecution Service about allegations that Andrew shared confidential reports from his role as the UK’s trade envoy with Epstein.

It appears the planned meeting did not go ahead, as Epstein did not end up flying to the Libyan capital, Channel 4 News reported.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been contacted for comment.