Equalities watchdog writes to Green Party to probe impact of Zionism policy

David Lynch and George Lithgow, Press Association Political Staff

Britain’s equalities watchdog has written to the Green Party about its “Zionism is racism” policy, in a bid to assess its impact.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said it recognised “many Jewish people will be feeling vulnerable following the party’s motion”, which was passed at the Greens’ conference earlier this month.

In its letter to the Greens, the EHRC has asked for “more information” to “assess its practical implications and potential impact”, after receiving complaints under the Equality Act about the motion, which has been widely criticised as antisemitic.

The watchdog’s letter to the Greens comes after Labour announced it will end its power-sharing agreements with the Green Party on local councils if they do not reject the new policy.

In a statement on Thursday, a spokesperson for the EHRC said: “We have written to the Green Party of England and Wales about its recently adopted ‘Zionism is racism’ motion to ask for more information and assess its practical implications and potential impact.

“We have received complaints alleging unlawful activity under the Equality Act 2010, including concerns that Jewish people could face discrimination because of their beliefs following the adoption of the motion.

“As with every complaint we receive, we will assess the information provided carefully and following that consideration take action where appropriate.

“We recognise that many Jewish people will be feeling vulnerable following the party’s motion. Political parties, like all duty-bearers, must comply with the Equality Act and take steps to avoid discrimination including on the grounds of race, religion or belief.”

The watchdog urged all political parties to consider their responsibilities not to discriminate against people based on protected characteristics, like their race or religion, through policies and practices they adopt.

“In the case of the Green Party motion, compliance with the Equality Act is likely to hinge on the practical effects of the motion,” the spokesperson said.

The Green Party said it “will not discriminate against or exclude people for holding Zionist views”.

A spokesperson for the party added: “The motion passed at conference sets out a political position. It has no impact on membership conditions or internal disciplinary processes.

“We are a democratic party with a strong culture of open debate and disagreement. Members do not have to agree with every party policy, and differences of opinion are a normal and healthy aspect of party democracy.

“The party’s comprehensive antisemitism guidance, which forms part of our framework of ethics, remains unchanged. We remain committed to tackling antisemitism and ensuring Jewish members feel welcome and respected.”

Green MP Ellie Chowns said she was “disappointed in what I do feel was a lack of leadership around this motion,” but that she backed Green leader Zack Polanski.

She told Sky News: “I’m not calling on Zack to step down. I’m calling on him to step up and lead the process that I think that we do need of taking a long hard look at our governance structures and our policy-making process.”

Labour had earlier said it will end its power-sharing agreements with the Green Party on local councils if it does not reject the “Zionism is Racism” policy adopted earlier this month.

All Labour council groups who are currently in coalition, or other power-sharing arrangements, with the Greens at council level have been asked to write to the party and seek “reassurances” they condemn the motion, which was passed at the Green Party conference.

If the Greens do not respond in seven days, then Labour has said it will end its power-sharing arrangements.

The ultimatum will impact 17 councils across England and one in Wales, according to the Labour Party.

The Liberal Democrats, who also share power in councils across England with the Greens, said it was up to their local councillors to decide whether to end coalitions.

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