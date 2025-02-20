Error that left medics with wrong exam result condemned as ‘catastrophic’

Top doctors have condemned an error which led to more than 200 medics being told they had passed an exam when they had in fact failed.

The British Medical Association (BMA) said the mistake by the Federation of the Royal Colleges of Physicians of the UK has “far reaching” ramifications for doctors and patients.

It comes after the federation issued a statement which said more than 300 doctors who sat an essential exam almost 18 months ago received the wrong results.

Some 1,451 medics took the MRCP(UK) Part 2 Written Examination in September 2023, according to the BMA.

The test is one of three parts which must be taken by doctors who wish to progress in their training in a medical specialism.

Data processing

A statement from the Federation of the Royal Colleges of Physicians of the UK said incorrect results were given because of a data processing issue.

The total included 222 doctors who were told they had passed when they had failed, and 61 who were told they had failed when they had passed.

Those impacted by the error are being informed by the federation.

Exam fees will be refunded, it said, and resits will take place free of charge.

However, the BMA claims medics who were told they had passed may have since progressed in their careers and could now face uncertain futures, while those who were told they had failed have either paid to resit or may have left medicine altogether.

‘Devastating’

Professor Philip Banfield, chair of the BMA council, said: “Failing an exam is devastating and has consequences for doctors as they work their way up the ladder of expertise; being told you have failed when in fact you have passed, is even worse.

“For those 222 doctors who have spent the past 18 months believing they had passed, but have not, they will be equally devastated and unsure what lies ahead.

“The moral, legal and governance aspects of this truly terrible mistake are far-reaching and must not be under-estimated by the public, Government, and the NHS.”

The BMA has called for an independent investigation into the issue.

“The ramifications of this appalling situation are far-reaching for doctors and patients,” Prof Banfield added.

“All doctors should have confidence in an exam result – they are central to their careers and to the skills they bring to medicine.

“There must be an immediate independent investigation into this, including how routine audit processes have taken so long to identify this error.

“The federation must commit to significant support and compensation for all the doctors whose lives and careers will be in turmoil today because of this mistake.

“We want all doctors affected by this catastrophic error to contact the BMA. We are talking to the Royal College of Physicians, and we are exploring options for support, compensation, and recompense with our legal team.”

Dr Mike Jones, executive medical director of the Federation, said: “On behalf of the Federation of the Royal Colleges of Physicians of the UK, we deeply and unreservedly apologise for this situation.

“We appreciate how distressing the candidates affected will find this, and for some it will create an additional burden to the hard and vital work they do.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

