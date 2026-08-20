Eryri beats famous Alpine destinations in active holiday ranking

Nation.Cymru Staff

Eryri has been named one of Europe’s best destinations for an active summer break, beating some of the continent’s most famous mountain regions.

Eryri National Park placed fourth in a new ranking of 30 European adventure destinations, ahead of the Austrian Tyrol, French Pyrenees and Norway’s Lofoten Islands.

The ranking, from active holiday insurance provider SportsCover Direct, comes after a summer of record-breaking heat, with Google searches for ‘coolcations’ rising 74% this year, and 65% of holidaymakers saying they’d rather avoid travelling during the hottest periods.

Rather than giving up on travel altogether, according to the insurer many holidaymakers are simply choosing to visit somewhere cooler instead, but staying active outdoors in locations known for walking, hiking and cycling opportunities.

The ‘coolcation’ index analysed 30 destinations, ranking each on average summer temperature and humidity, hiking and cycling trail density, and travel time from the UK.

The UK and Ireland came out as top contenders, with the Scottish Highlands ranking third overall, Eryri National Park placing fourth and Connemara, Ireland placing 10th.

The insurer highlighted that both the Scottish Highlands and Eryri benefit from a rare combination of comfortable temperatures, dense trail networks and accessibility.

With 228 hiking and cycling trails per 100km², Eryri’s trail density beats every Alpine destination in the study, and is second only to the French Pyrenees among all destinations analysed.

Eryri also had an average August temperature of 13.8°C and average humidity of 83%, offering cooler conditions for walking and cycling during the summer months.

Some of the national park’s most popular trails centre around Yr Wyddfa, with around 600,000 people climbing the mountain each year.

According to the National Trust, other popular trails include the Gelert’s Grave walk, which leads walkers and cyclists through the centre of Beddgelert village and along the River Glaslyn, to discover the legend of Prince Llywelyn and his loyal companion.

To extend the walk, the circular trail that runs through Aberglaslyn, Bryn Du, and Beddgelert from the National Trust car park in Nantmor offers a challenging 3.5-mile walk through the woodland and along the river.

Another popular trail a little further south follows the Mawddach Estuary from Dolgellau to Barmouth. The 18-mile round trip is largely flat and can be explored on foot or by bike, with the George III Hotel offering a spot for a relaxing afternoon refreshment along the way.

Rank Destination Region Index Score 1 Mont Blanc Region, France Alps 73.7 2 Åre & Jämtland Mountains, Sweden Nordics 65.1 3 Scottish Highlands, Scotland UK & Ireland 60.9 4 Eryri (Snowdonia) National Park , Wales UK & Ireland 58.0 5 Austrian Tyrol Alps 57.6 6 French Pyrenees, France Pyrenees 53.9 7 Lofoten Islands, Norway Nordics 53.1 8 Hohe Tauern National Park, Austria Alps 51.1 9 Valais, Switzerland Alps 49.0 10 Connemara, Ireland UK & Ireland 47.2

Ranking just above Eryri, the Scottish Highlands recorded an average August temperature of 13.6°C alongside 211 hiking and cycling trails per 100km².

Chris Trotman, Head of Sales & Underwriting at SportsCover Direct , commented: “Destinations like the Scottish Highlands and Eryri ranked so highly not just because of the weather, but because travellers can be out on the trails within a few hours of leaving home, rather than losing a day of their trip to travel.

“That’s a real shift in how people are planning active holidays, showing that they’re prioritising time spent doing the activity itself, not just reaching a beautiful location. Cover for hiking (+44%) and trekking & mountaineering (+69%) has grown steadily over recent years, which also tells us this isn’t a fleeting trend.”

As well as seeking cooler temperatures, separate research found that 54% of UK travellers are concerned about overtourism at popular destinations during peak periods, with some considering changing when and where they travel as a result.

Theodora Taylor Franks, Co-chair of the AITO Sustainable Tourism Committee and General Manager at Fleewinter, commented: “The ‘coolcation’ trend is less about abandoning traditional destinations and more about matching the destination and season more carefully to the experience travellers want.

“Travellers understand that summer heat is unlikely to be an isolated occurrence, so they are thinking more carefully about temperature, seasonality and what they actually want to do while away.

“An additional upside of the trend is that encouraging people to travel at different times of year can reduce pressure on destinations that usually experience intense summer peaks, while providing local businesses with a steadier, more reliable income throughout the year.

“However, simply redirecting large numbers of visitors elsewhere is not a complete solution. Cooler and more remote destinations can also be environmentally sensitive. Tourism must be carefully managed, with appropriate visitor numbers, responsible operators and meaningful benefits for local communities.”

For more information, visit SportsCover Direct’s site here.

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