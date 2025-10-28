Eryri church holds first annual memorial for those who died on Yr Wyddfa

A church at the foot of Yr Wyddfa held its first annual memorial event following Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team’s busiest ever year, including several fatalities.

The event, which took place to mark Mountain Rescue Awareness Day on 26 October, was organised by priest Reverend Naomi Starkey following a series of recent deaths on the mountain.

During the service at Nant Peris Church, mountain rescue volunteers and the local community came together to light candles in memory of those who have died on the mountains. Those unable to attend sent in names, which were read aloud as candles were lit on their behalf.

‘Poignant’

“Having lived in Bro Eryri for over a year, I’ve come to realise the dangers as well as the beauty of the amazing landscape,” said Revd Naomi. “It’s so poignant to hear of people coming for an adventure in the mountains and how that adventure sometimes ends in serious injury or death.”

Recent months have seen several fatalities on Yr Wyddfa and nearby routes, including incidents on Crib Goch, which is above Nant Peris Church, and in the foothills and rivers around the mountain.

Revd Naomi said the decision to organise the event became personal after her 23-year-old son was seriously injured in a bike accident this summer. “As a mother as well as a vicar, I wanted to do something to mark those recent losses and the many others over the years.”

During the service, Revd Naomi led a series of readings accompanied by gentle harp music, as those attending were invited to light a candle in remembrance.

“I wanted to provide a space for grief and remembering in a sacred place that’s in the very heart of Snowdonia,” added Revd Naomi.

Deployments

Members of Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team were among those attending the service.

A collection was held in support of the team, the UK’s busiest rescue service, which had responded to over 300 call-outs so far this year including 32 in September alone, with 25 requiring full-team deployments.

Barry Davies from Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team said:“Every year the number of calls we receive increases day by day, week by week and month by month.

“Even though we have a few months left of this year, it has been a record year for us and we have received more calls this year that we have in any other year.

“It is important that we have the opportunity to come to a place as special as Nant Peris Church to remember those who enjoyed being out in the mountains and outdoors, but with sadness for those who did not come back on that day.

“It’s important that we remember them and also show respect towards them, their families and the wider mountaineering community.”

The event will now become an annual tradition to mark Mountain Rescue Awareness Day on 26 October.