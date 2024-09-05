Eryri lake railway set for extension to boost local economy

Dale Spridgeon Local Democracy Reporter

A major plan to extend a popular Eryri lake railway looks set to be approved.

The Llyn Tegid narrow gauge railway in Bala, Gwynedd will be extended and it could benefit local businesses with a potential increase of around 40-60,000 more passengers spending money in the area.

A recommendation by Eryri National Park Authority planning and access committee agreed to delegate authority to the director of planning and land management to approve the plans.

Proposals

The proposals will see 1200m of railway track, installation of a level crossing, erection of new station building, ancillary engine and carriage building, signal box and associated development on land at Bala.

The application was made by Julian Birley, of Rheilffordd Llyn Tegid Ltd, after a previous scheme was rejected last April.

Rheilffordd Llyn Tegid – Bala Lake Railway – operates the 7.2km long heritage railway between the village of Llanuwchllyn and the existing station at Pen y Bont, to the south west of the town of Bala.

The proposed development comprises of a 1.2km extension to the existing railway line from Pen y Bont Station to a new terminus station developed in Bala town centre

A planning officer told the meeting a “thorough assessment” of the latest plans had been made.

In conclusion, it was felt the proposal could “bring a new tourist attraction that would be of benefit to the town of Bala and surrounding area.”

Conditions

A previous application was turned down on seven points, but it was considered “the reasons for refusal had been overcome”

There were “some outstanding matters” but it was felt they were “resolvable with the appropriately worded planning conditions,” the officer said.

Speaking for three minutes, Julian Birley BEM chairman at Bala Lake Railway Trust told the meeting the rejected application last April had been “an immense disappointment” but they had been determined to resolve the issues and resubmit.

“The Bala Lake Railway is a not for profit mainly volunteer driven organisation We have operated a successful heritage railway entertaining visitors for over 50 years. The business is successful and over the last 10 years our visitor numbers have grown by 70 percent.”

“Our current station on the outskirts of Bala does not serve the town well and is hampered by the lack of parking and any amenities.

“This extension to bring the railway into the heart of the town, just off the High Street and opposite an underutilised council car park will bring huge benefits to the people and businesses of Bala , as well as resolving our current issues.

“A new station building will provide Bala and the railway with a high quality building befitting the town.”

He added that the railway had fund raised, bringing in £1.6m from all over Wales, the UK and the world,.

“Last year’s refusal was an immense disappointment, but we feel a great obligation to the town and all those who continue to support the project and believe so strongly in what we are doing to deliver it.

“Bala has been forgotten when it comes to economic development, and is desperate for local investment, our project is a vital step towards achieving that.”

Sustainable future

He disputed concerns that the development would mean “hordes of visitors coming over the mountains” overloading the infrastructure.

They couldn’t be more wrong, he said. The tourists are already here but many contribute little or nothing to the economy of the town or surrounding area.

He added: “We can’t stop them coming so we have to up the level of product we offer to encourage them to spend money during their visit.

“To support this project would send out the message that Bala and this part of Gwynedd has not been ignored and forgotten and can and will have a bright sustainable future worth investment.”

Speaking after the meeting, a delighted Mr Birley welcomed the decision: “This is a very exciting day here in Wales and we would all like to express our sincere thanks to everyone who has supported us both financially and morally in something that until now was completely speculative.

“Without that support this would all still be and remain a dream. That belief in us and the project is what kept us all going and we will never forget that.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

