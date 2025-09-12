Eryri national park mining operation given time extension

Dale Spridgeon Local Democracy Reporter

A scheme to extend a sand and gravel mining operation by four years in a scenic area close to the Eryri national park has been given the green light.

Cyngor Gwynedd planners gave their approval to the plan which also included carrying out land restoration work at the Cefn Graianog site at Llanllyfni, near Caernarfon,

It was hoped the scheme would help boost the county’s sand and gravel reserves and could make “a positive contribution” to the local economy.

The council’s planning committee was considering the proposal under Section 73 of the Planning Act 1990 when it met on Wednesday, September 8.

This was to vary ‘condition one’ of a planning permission (C20/1063/22/AC – proposed eastern extension for the extraction of sand and gravel and progressive restoration) to allow for a four-year extension to complete mineral operations and restoration.

The application was made by Stuart Lawrence through agent Liam Toland of Kedd Limited.

A report stated that although the application only applied to a portion of the total mineral extraction area, it was necessary to consider it in context with two previous applications seeking to extend the duration of mineral working and associated activities for the whole quarry site.

Extension area

The application concerned an extension area to the eastern flank of the main extraction area, approximately 530m from the Llŷn AONB to the west and Eryri National Park approximately 1,500m southeast.

It comprised land that was previously restored but which had been re-visited to re-work minerals, previously considered “uneconomical” and which would also enable extraction of further deposits, the meeting heard.

The area was bordered by an existing working area to the west, the Lon Eifion cycleway to the east and rough, marshy grassland to the north.

An extension had already been approved for two phases of extraction releasing an additional 380,000 tonnes of sand and gravel.

The latest proposal would see the same working methods, use of the same equipment and following the same hours of operation, noise, ecology, dust, agricultural husbandry and archaeological recording/mitigation measures.

Council planners had considered it was “unlikely” there would be any apparent change in site working conditions or visual impact and the development would “not detract from the positive features in the landscape”.

“The continuation of a phased scheme of extraction and restoration will mitigate the impact of the mineral workings on the setting of the National Park, Llyn AONB as well as local Landscape Character Areas,” a report stated.

There were no “overriding planning policy issues sufficient to warrant refusal” and issues relating to noise, dust and environmental controls were already “well established..”

“Vital supply”

Planning manager Gwawr Hughes said the scheme would continue sand and gravel mining allowing the council to “meet its allocation implications” to supply minerals for the north Wales sub-region and to maintain its seven year sand and gravel land bank.

“There are few permitted sand and gravel reservoirs available in north west Wales, and this proposal will ensure the vital supply of sand and gravel to the local building economy,” she said.

The boundary of the Llŷn AONB was close to the site, but the AONB department has raised no concerns over impact as it was “a limited time” extension she said.

The application met policy, and was considered acceptable. She said it was “recommended to grant planning permission under conditions”.

The committee voted in favour of approval with nine votes, one abstention and none against.

A report noted the recommendation was to delegate powers to the Head of the Environment Department to approve the application, subject conditions.

Among 15 conditions imposed was that the extraction of minerals must cease by December 31, 2028 and plant and machinery be removed, and the site restored by December 31, 2029