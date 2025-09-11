Eryri to host 2028 National Urdd Eisteddfod

Eryri will host the 2028 National Urdd Eisteddfod, it has been announced.

Urdd Gobaith Cymru confirmed on Thursday morning (September 11) that Gwynedd region will welcome the annual Welsh-language youth festival.

A public meeting for volunteers and supporters will be held at Ysgol Brynrefail, Llanrug, on 24 September.

The Urdd and Gwynedd Council are in the process of discussing possible sites for the festival area.

The last time the Urdd Eisteddfod visited the the north Wales region was in Glynllifon near Bangor in 2012.

Llio Maddocks, Director of the Urdd Eisteddfod and the Arts, said: “It is a pleasure to have the support of Gwynedd Council to host the Eisteddfod in 2028.

“One of the most important elements of the Urdd Eisteddfod is the fact that it travels, and I am very much looking forward to working together with the community as well as the Council over the next three years to offer valuable experiences to children and young people in the area.”

Councilor Nia Jeffreys, Leader of Gwynedd Council said: “I am extremely proud that the Gwynedd Council Cabinet in its meeting before the summer has agreed to invite the Urdd to hold a National Eisteddfod in Gwynedd in 2028.

“It will be a pleasure to be able to offer accommodation for this special and unique festival which celebrates the creativity, talent and dedication of our young people as well as the Welsh culture.

“I am looking forward to it and welcome collaboration with the Urdd who are doing special work!”

The Urdd encourages everyone who wants to attend the public meeting, join a committee or nominate officers for the Executive Committee to fill in this form .

The Urdd Eisteddfod is one of Europe’s largest traveling festivals, which now attracts over 100,000 registrations to compete and contributes millions to the local economy where it is held.

After the Steel and Sea Eisteddfod in Neath Port Talbot this year, preparations are well underway on Anglesey, which will host the Eisteddfod next year, along with Newport, Gwent region in 2027.