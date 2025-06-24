Eryri tragedy: Officer recounts discovery of lost mountaineers

A police officer and mountain rescue volunteer is highlighting the dangers of walking in Eryri.

Sergeant Paul Terry has shared the tragic story of two experienced mountain walkers sadly found deceased on Pen yr Ole Wen in the Ogwen Valley in May last year, having gone missing 12 years apart.

David Brookfield, 65, of Skelmersdale, Lancashire, was walking alone in the Carneddau mountain rage on 9 January 2024 when he went missing.

He sent a text to his wife from the top of Carnedd Llewelyn, but no further contact was ever received.

During his descent from the summit of Pen yr Ole Wen, it is believed David entered the broad mouth of a gully where he fell and became seriously injured.

Despite extensive searches in challenging winter weather conditions, David could not be found.

Training exercise

Almost a year ago on 10 May 2024, four months after David went missing, Coastguard helicopter crews finally located his body while carrying out a routine training exercise through the Ogwen Valley.

It was during his recovery on Pen yr Ole Wen that incredibly, volunteers also located the remains of 33-year-old Shayne Colaco, in the same spot.

Around 12 years earlier, the doctor from the Stoke-on-Trent area, had also been walking in the Carneddau range.

Shayne had provided information about his intended route but never returned to his car and was sadly never seen again.

It is believed his descent from the summit of Pen yr Ole Wen took the same fatal turn as David’s.

Sergeant Terry of the North Wales Police Drone Unit, who assisted in the recovery of the two men, said: “This story and these circumstances really are quite exceptional, and my thoughts and feelings are very much with both David and Shayne’s families as we tell the public about this story.”

“While we were carrying out the investigation process into David’s death, a mountain rescue team member found a jacket about five meters further down the gully,” he said.

“The jacket didn’t seem to fit with the picture of what we were investigating. It was an older jacket, one that seemed to have been there for some time and inside the pocket was a car key.

“Deep in the memory of this rescue team was Shayne Colaco, who had gone missing in the same area 12 years earlier.”

Missing

Sergeant Terry began investigating what Shayne had been wearing and what car he had been driving at the time he went missing.

He added: “I was quite amazed to find that the jacket was very similar to the one Shayne Colaco was wearing on the day he went missing, and following further investigations, we managed to confirm the key in the pocket was the key to Shayne’s car, a Fiat Seicento.

“Suddenly, we realised we may have a clue as to where he may have been all this time.”

Following the discovery of Shayne’s belongings, a specialist mountain rescue drone operator carried out further investigation on Pen yr Ole Wen in a bid to help find Shayne’s body.

Sergeant Terry added: “As the drone pilot was stood in the spot we had recovered David, something quite incredible happened.

“He noticed a piece of fabric under some brush and the detritus that had washed down the gully – and quite incredibly, realised that he has also discovered the remains of Shayne Colaco.

“What’s really so amazing about this story is that so many of the people involved in searching for David had also been involved in the searches 12 years before for Shayne.

“One of the winchmen who located David from the helicopter was also part of RAF 22 Squadron looking for Shayne 12 years earlier.

“This brings so many people together around two really sad stories, but it shows the amazing willingness and determination of volunteers and the emergency services to find both these men.”

Prepared

Highlighting the dangers of walking in Eryri, Sergeant Terry explained David and Shayne were both experienced walkers who were well prepared.

“It’s always possible that something will go wrong,” he warned.

“Eryri is an incredible place, it’s beautiful, and on a good day, the mountains look achievable and accessible. But it’s important to understand the scale of these hills and the impact of weather – and how quickly it can change.

“In both these cases, David and Shayne ended up in ground which really is very dangerous, which might have seemed inviting from the summit, but as it got steeper and more broken, it became harder.

“And so, I have a very simple safety message – be prepared.”

Mountain safety advice:

Understand your limitations.

Educate yourself on how to walk in the mountain safely.

Understand the route that you’re taking.

Have a communication plan. If you change your plans, let somebody know.

Know your descent route.

In an emergency, call 999 and ask for mountain rescue.

Ensure you have the right clothing for the weather.

Have plenty of food and drink, particularly if it’s hot.

Wear bright coloured clothes to help locate you.

Ensure your phone is fully charged.

Sergeant Terry said: “If something goes wrong, these are the things that will help your situation from getting so much worse.

“We want you to come and enjoy these beautiful mountains in Eryri, it is amazing but come and be safe and enjoy it.

“I think this is a good opportunity to express our gratitude to the volunteers who were involved in these cases and other rescues every week throughout the year.

“They all come together with the sole purpose of saving lives and protecting people in the mountains.

“For me, I volunteer because it’s incredible, it’s an amazing adventure and it brings value to other people’s lives. Where somebody has passed away, helping to bring them off the mountains and back to their families and loved ones is a massive privilege.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

