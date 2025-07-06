Eryri’s emergency responders return in series three of SOS: Extreme Rescues

SOS: Extreme Rescues returns to Eryri for a third gripping instalment on BBC One Wales, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer this July.

Produced by Caernarfon-based independent production company Darlun, the 12-part observational documentary series follows the remarkable work of emergency responders as they brave extreme conditions to save lives across the Eryri region of north Wales.

Covering more than 800 square miles, Eryri is Wales’ largest National Park, attracting millions of visitors every year. It’s here where towering mountains and dense forests sit alongside miles of coastline, a landscape which can pose serious risk to both visitors and seasoned explorers.

Rescue efforts

Building on the success of series one and two, the programmes highlight the unique multi-agency collaboration of rescue efforts – bringing together over 17 different emergency and volunteer rescue teams working side by side in one of the UK’s most challenging yet beautiful locations.

This year, the series welcomes new contributors including Llanberis Mountain Rescue, Britain’s busiest mountain rescue team, and Cave Rescue, who face some of the most dangerous and logistically complex situations imaginable.

Arwyn Evans, executive producer at Darlun, said: “Viewers can expect everything from blizzards on snow-capped peaks to dramatic airlifts from remote coastlines and high-risk rescues in ancient forests.

“The new series captures heart-stopping moments in real time as ordinary people face extraordinary danger – and the heroes who come to their aid.

“Filmed across the last year and a half, the series is an astonishing logistical feat – following fast-moving, often perilous incidents across moorland, cliff faces, waterfalls, caves and mountainous terrain across all seasons.”

‘Beauty and peril’

Sorelle Neil, commissioning editor for BBC Cymru Wales, said: “We’re thrilled to have commissioned another series of SOS: Extreme Rescues.

“The programme continues to showcase the bravery, skill and dedication of north Wales’ emergency responders, and not only captures the breathtaking beauty and peril of Eryri, but also the extraordinary teamwork and resilience of those who risk their lives to protect others.”

Series three of SOS: Extreme Rescues (12 x 30) begins on Wednesday 16 July at 7pm on BBC Two and BBC One Wales. All episodes will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer from Wednesday 16 July.

