‘Essential’ park and ride service to Welsh hospital set to be demolished for new data centre

Ella Groves

Proposals to demolish an ‘essential’ park and ride service to replace it with a data centre in the Welsh capital are facing significant backlash both on and offline.

Cardiff East Park and Ride is used by locals who need to commute to the University Hospital of Wales (UHW), or the Heath Hospital as it is also known, either for appointments, visiting, or work.

The original plans for redevelopment, submitted in 2022, were to build commercial buildings and a new road bridge from the Pentwyn Interchange across the River Rhymney to Llanrumney but crucially they stated they would reconfigure and retain the park and ride.

The now-proposed plans include the demolition of the existing park and ride site with no replacement service planned.

Locals have expressed their frustration with the planned redevelopment online.

When the consultation opened for proposals for the redevelopment of Cardiff East Park and Ride in December 2025, the Developing Cardiff Facebook group shared the announcement to its nearly 5000 followers.

Commenters were quick to share their distain for the proposed redevelopment noting the importance of the park and ride for individuals trying to travel to the Heath Hospital, describing it as “essential.”

One commenter said: “This is an absolutely ridiculous proposal, the amount of traffic that will now have try and park at the hospital and it will make getting in and out of the site even more difficult than it already is.

“I cannot understand how building more office space could be a a benefit to cardiff. There is plenty of empty office space that can be utilised instead.

“The bottom line, this all about money rather than seeking to benefit our community

“First came the change in contract from first to cardiff bus with a reduced park and ride service into the city centre. Then the city centre park and ride service was abolished entirely. Now the hospital service is being abolished too.

“But at the same time we are all being told to use public transport more.

“This proposal makes a mockery of Cardiff and it’s so called environmental commitments.”

These objections from the local community were noted in the pre-application consultation report, where it was stated they received 246 responses with the “vast majority” relating to the replacement of the park and ride.

The report noted objections such as: the loss of the park and ride will result in inconvenience, stress, and potential safety and accessibility issues for staff and patients at UHW; there is lack of sufficient parking elsewhere for UHW; alternative public transportation options are inadequate; and congestion into the city centre will worsen with the park and rides removal.

Concerns that the loss of the park and ride will result in a reduced standard of care at UHW were also raised as it was suggested that without the park and ride staff will leave to work at better served locations, there will be an inability to recruit staff, and patients will be more likely to miss appointments.

Welsh Liberal Democrat councillor for Pentwyn and Llanedeyrn, Joe Carter, has been leading the charge against the development plans.

Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan Liberal Democrats launched a petition against the data centre plans yesterday (28 January) in which they claim removing the park and ride would be a “backwards step.”

On the issue Cllr. Carter said: “Our community and the health board engaged with the consultation process, showed how much this park and ride is needed, and yet the council’s developers are pressing ahead with these proposal.

“Cardiff’s Labour leadership talk a lot about the environment and their One Planet Cardiff strategy, and yet they are happy to see a park and ride replaced by an energy intensive data centre.

“Hundreds of patients, staff and visitors use this park and ride every day. Where will they go? This will lead to increased congestion and parking issues in the roads around the hospital.

“The park and ride is far too important to lose. We urge everyone to sign our petition and stand against this controversial planning application.”

A Cardiff Council spokesperson said: “The Council is working with the University Health Board to identify an alternative site to ensure a park & ride facility is provided for their staff if the proposed Pentwyn development is approved and built. Further updates will be provided once a Council decision has been made.”

You can find the Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan Liberal Democrats petition here.

More information about the planning application can be found on the Cardiff Council website.