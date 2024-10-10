Essential road works to take place on A40

Motorists are advised to plan ahead before they travel on the A40 between Halfway and Llandovery from 12 October until 6 May as major road works to ensure safety and long-term stability of the road take place.

The work, which involves the repair of a slope prone to landslide and the installation of a new drainage system and safety barriers on the route, will be carried out with a limited number of weekend or evening closures and a single lane closure using temporary traffic signals on weekdays.

All these steps have been put in place to try to minimise disruption as much as possible.

New speed limit

A temporary 40mph speed limit will also be in effect for the duration of the works.

The westbound lane closure will need to remain in place outside of the road closure periods to protect road users from the temporary instability of the cutting slope while the works are being undertaken.

This will be reviewed as the work progresses and the lane closure will be removed whenever possible during the scheme duration.

Resilience

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “This work is essential in order to ensure the road can remain open in the years to come.

“We understand this will cause disruption in the short term while the work is under way, and we thank drivers for their patience.

“It is vital this work is carried out at this time for the future resilience of the road.”

