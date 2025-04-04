Essex-based company pin chapel conversion hopes on county’s ‘chronic’ lack of housing

A former chapel could be converted into a new home by an Essex-based holiday property company which had previously sought to make the chapel an AirBnB type holiday home.

Bob and Velda Curry of Essex-based VJC Holiday Properties Ltd have applied to Conwy Council’s planning department, seeking planning permission to convert Carmel Welsh Presbyterian Church on Chapel Street, Conwy.

The couple want to convert the existing chapel and former schoolroom to a house, together with landscaping, parking, and access.

In 2024, the couple had sought to convert the chapel and schoolhouse into an AirBnB-type holiday home, but the plans were later withdrawn amid criticism from residents that the plans would be “dangerous” for traffic, the local economy and housing.

“Chronic housing supply shortage”

A planning statement reads: “The proposed development plans to maintain and restore the chapel in a sustainable way to complement the existing building and the current needs of residential accommodation.

“It is not considered that the proposed development will give rise to any unacceptable impacts upon residential amenity.”

The report adds: “The planning balance therefore falls firmly in favour of the proposed development, and as such it is considered that there are no overriding reasons why planning permission for the proposed development should be withheld.

“The principle of the application is supported by the strategic policies of the Conwy Local Development Plan.

“The proposed development would provide one residential unit, which would contribute to the chronic housing supply shortage identified within Conwy.”

Conwy Town Council has no objection to the development, but neighbours are yet to be consulted.

The plans will likely be debated at a future Conwy planning committee meeting.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

