Nation.Cymru Staff

A secluded valley complete with a traditional stone cottage, historic barns and acres of land has been put up for sale for more than £1 million, offering buyers their own private rural retreat.

Advertising the chance to own “your own private Welsh valley”, McCartneys Property Sales and Lettings said that Blaengwy in Pontfaen is ” a rare opportunity to acquire an exceptionally private rural holding”.

The million-pound property extends to 26 acres and includes a courtyard farmstead with a two-bedroom stone cottage, a range of stone barns, and a stone-built chicken house.

The cottage, with traditional stable door, features exposed beams, flagstone flooring, and fireplaces with a wood burning stove and original bread oven, as well as an open-plan sitting and dining room, and farmhouse kitchen.

Upstairs, the two bedrooms provide views over the surrounding valley, and the neighbouring farm buildings, including the chicken house which remains in “excellent condition”.

The property already has planning consent to convert and extend these buildings, with the cottage and barn proposed to become a six-bedroom country residence.

A second detached stone barn has consent for conversion into a seven-bedroom residence, with both projects designed to maintain the properties’ architectural character and the overall setting.

Aside from the courtyard, the property has no immediate neighbours with 26 acres of land stretching out across pasture, wet meadow, mature hedgerows and natural watercourses.

The grounds also features gardens, a fruit orchard, mature trees, streams, parking space, a new chicken coop capable of accommodating up to 60 birds.

A feasibility survey commissioned by the owners also found that hydroelectric power could potentially supply a significant proportion of the proposed homes’ energy needs, although further consent would be required.

At the head of the Yscir Valley in Bannau Brycheiniog, the nearest village of Pontfaen is three miles away, with Cradoc five miles away offering a primary school and golf course.

The property is around eight miles from Brecon, which offers a range of shops, restaurants, schools and other amenities, with good road connections via the A40 and A470 to south Wales and beyond.

McCartneys Property Sales and Lettings said: “Whether you’re a developer, investor, looking for multi-generational living, or dreaming of creating an exceptional country estate, Blaengwy offers endless possibilities in one of Breconshire’s most desirable rural locations.”

For more information about Blaengwy, available for offers over £1,000,000, visit the listing here.