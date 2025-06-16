Ethical fashion festival at University of South Wales examines how fashion is made and consumed

Fashion students, industry leaders, researchers and local businesses have come together for an ethical fashion festival at the University of South Wales, to rethink the way fashion is made and consumed.

Conscious Threads, held at the University’s Cardiff Campus, brought together designers, academics, students and businesses to explore a more sustainable and socially responsible fashion industry.

Its aim was to discuss the environmental impact of fashion, raising awareness of the sector’s global ethical concerns, and promote sustainable practices within the wider community.

Exhibition

As well as an exhibition of student work, the festival included workshops by two final year Fashion Design students – Scarlett Price, who led a session on biofabrication and botanical production, and Alejandra Cordoba Matos (pictured), who ran a session on upcycling and digital design.

The day culminated in a keynote lecture by Ela Kuester, Head of Design (Ready To Wear) at Vivienne Westwood, followed by a panel discussion on building a more ethical fashion future.

The event also featured a talk by fellow Fashion Design student Dona Hendalage, who spoke about her own experience of unethical labour practices among garment manufacturing in her home country of Sri Lanka.

Sustainable

Torunn Kjolberg, lecturer in Fashion Studies at USW, said: “Conscious Threads was created to bring students, alumni and industry professionals together around the shared goal of making fashion fairer and more sustainable.

“By showcasing student research and creativity alongside insights from industry experts and grassroots organisations, the event aimed to spark meaningful dialogue and collaboration.

“It’s so important that emerging designers feel empowered to challenge the status quo –and to see that they’re not alone in wanting to drive change in this industry.”

Conscious Threads was made possible thanks to MEDR’s Civic Activity Fund, via USW Exchange.

