Ethics team clears Welsh MP over text exchange

Nation.Cyrmu staff/agencies

The UK Government has found no evidence of wrongdoing by Welsh MP Nick Thomas-Symonds after reviewing allegations relating to an exchange of text messages with a female MP.

The Torfaen MP, who serves as Paymaster General and Cabinet Office minister, was informed by the Government’s Propriety and Ethics Team (PET) that it had examined the matter following a complaint reportedly linked to messages he had sent.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: “The Propriety and Ethics Team looked into an exchange of messages with a single individual. No evidence of improper behaviour was found and no further action was taken.”

The allegations were first reported by The Sun on Sunday.

It is understood Mr Thomas-Symonds met with the ethics team to be informed of the complaint and was reminded of his responsibilities under the Ministerial Code. Government sources stressed that such reminders are routine and do not indicate any finding of misconduct.

Following the initial assessment, Sir Keir Starmer’s independent adviser on ministerial standards, Sir Laurie Magnus, agreed that there were no grounds for a formal investigation.

The Prime Minister accepted Sir Laurie’s recommendation that no further action should be taken.

Mr Thomas-Symonds has represented Torfaen since 2015 and serves as Minister for the Cabinet Office and Paymaster General, as well as leading the Government’s post-Brexit negotiations with the European Union.

He has remained a prominent figure in the Labour Government during recent political upheaval at Westminster and has backed Andy Burnham to succeed Sir Keir Starmer as Prime Minister following Sir Keir’s resignation.

In recent months, Mr Thomas-Symonds has played a leading role in efforts to strengthen relations with the EU, a central part of the Government’s post-Brexit agenda.