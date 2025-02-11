EU vows tough countermeasures to US steel and aluminium tariffs

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen has vowed that US tariffs on steel and aluminium “will not go unanswered”, adding that they will trigger tough countermeasures from the 27-nation bloc.

“The EU will act to safeguard its economic interests,” Ms von der Leyen said in a statement in reaction to US President Donald Trump’s imposition of tariffs on steel and aluminium the previous day.

“Tariffs are taxes — bad for business, worse for consumers,” Ms von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

“Unjustified tariffs on the EU will not go unanswered — they will trigger firm and proportionate countermeasures.”

In Germany, home to the EU’s largest economy, Chancellor Olaf Scholz told parliament that “if the US leaves us no other choice, then the European Union will react united,” adding that “ultimately, trade wars always cost both sides prosperity”.