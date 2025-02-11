EU vows tough countermeasures to US steel and aluminium tariffs
European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen has vowed that US tariffs on steel and aluminium “will not go unanswered”, adding that they will trigger tough countermeasures from the 27-nation bloc.
“The EU will act to safeguard its economic interests,” Ms von der Leyen said in a statement in reaction to US President Donald Trump’s imposition of tariffs on steel and aluminium the previous day.
“Tariffs are taxes — bad for business, worse for consumers,” Ms von der Leyen said on Tuesday.
“Unjustified tariffs on the EU will not go unanswered — they will trigger firm and proportionate countermeasures.”
In Germany, home to the EU’s largest economy, Chancellor Olaf Scholz told parliament that “if the US leaves us no other choice, then the European Union will react united,” adding that “ultimately, trade wars always cost both sides prosperity”.
Countermeasures
It is not clear what countermeasures would seek to apply, but officials and observers have said they would target Republican states and traditionally strong US exports.
After Mr Trump imposed steel tariffs in 2018, the EU imposed counter-tariffs on US-made motorcycles, bourbon, peanut butter and jeans, among other items.
EU Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said on Tuesday that the tariffs are “economically counterproductive, especially given the deeply integrated production chains established through our extensive transatlantic trade and investment ties”.
“We will protect our workers, businesses and consumers,” Mr Sefcovic said, but added that “it is not our preferred scenario.
“We remain committed to constructive dialogue. We stand ready for negotiations and to find mutually beneficial solutions where possible.”
The EU estimates that the trade volume between both sides stands at about 1.5 trillion dollars, representing some 30% of global trade.
“There is a lot at stake for both sides,” he told the EU legislature.
Trade
Trade in services was worth 688 billion euros (710 billion dollars) with a trade deficit of 104 billion euros (107 billion dollars) for the EU.
