Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

EU vows tough countermeasures to US steel and aluminium tariffs

11 Feb 2025 3 minute read
Ursula von der Leyen. Photo Dati Bendo

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen has vowed that US tariffs on steel and aluminium “will not go unanswered”, adding that they will trigger tough countermeasures from the 27-nation bloc.

“The EU will act to safeguard its economic interests,” Ms von der Leyen said in a statement in reaction to US President Donald Trump’s imposition of tariffs on steel and aluminium the previous day.

“Tariffs are taxes — bad for business, worse for consumers,” Ms von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

“Unjustified tariffs on the EU will not go unanswered — they will trigger firm and proportionate countermeasures.”

In Germany, home to the EU’s largest economy, Chancellor Olaf Scholz told parliament that “if the US leaves us no other choice, then the European Union will react united,” adding that “ultimately, trade wars always cost both sides prosperity”.

Countermeasures

Mr Trump is hitting foreign steel and aluminium with a 25% tax in the hope that they will give local producers relief from intense global competition, allowing them to charge higher prices.He imposed similar tariffs during his first presidency but the move damaged relations with key US allies and drove up costs for “downstream’’ manufacturers that buy steel and aluminium.

It is not clear what countermeasures would seek to apply, but officials and observers have said they would target Republican states and traditionally strong US exports.

After Mr Trump imposed steel tariffs in 2018, the EU imposed counter-tariffs on US-made motorcycles, bourbon, peanut butter and jeans, among other items.

EU Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said on Tuesday that the tariffs are “economically counterproductive, especially given the deeply integrated production chains established through our extensive transatlantic trade and investment ties”.

“We will protect our workers, businesses and consumers,” Mr Sefcovic said, but added that “it is not our preferred scenario.

“We remain committed to constructive dialogue. We stand ready for negotiations and to find mutually beneficial solutions where possible.”

The EU estimates that the trade volume between both sides stands at about 1.5 trillion dollars, representing some 30% of global trade.

“There is a lot at stake for both sides,” he told the EU legislature.

Trade

While the EU has a substantial export surplus in goods, it says that is partly offset by the US surplus in the trade of services.The EU says that trade in goods reached 851 billion euros (878 billion dollars) in 2023, with a trade surplus of 156 billion euros (161 billion dollars) for the EU.

Trade in services was worth 688 billion euros (710 billion dollars) with a trade deficit of 104 billion euros (107 billion dollars) for the EU.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.