Europe stresses Ukraine support ahead of Trump-Putin summit

The path to peace in Ukraine “cannot be decided without Ukraine”, European leaders have said, as US President Donald Trump prepares to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin for talks on Friday.

In a joint statement, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, with the leaders of France, Italy, Germany, Poland, Finland and the European Commission, said that the current line of contact between Russia and Ukraine could only be a “starting point of negotiations”.

They said: “Ukraine has the freedom of choice over its own destiny. Meaningful negotiations can only take place in the context of a ceasefire or reduction of hostilities.

“The path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine.

“We remain committed to the principle that international borders must not be changed by force.”

Alaska

The statement comes a day after Mr Trump announced that he would meet Mr Putin in Alaska on Friday, as he seeks an end to a conflict he had promised he could finish on his first day in office.

The US president had earlier suggested that any peace deal was likely to involve “some swapping of territories”, with reports suggesting this could involve Ukraine giving up its Donetsk region.

But President Volodymyr Zelensky has already rejected any proposal that would compromise Ukraine’s territorial integrity, something that is forbidden by Ukraine’s constitution.

He said Mr Putin wanted to “exchange a pause in the war, in the killing, for the legalisation of the occupation of our land – he wants to get territorial spoils for the second time”.

Mr Zelensky added: “We will not allow this second attempt to partition Ukraine. Knowing Russia, where there is a second, there will be a third.”

He also said that any peace agreement that excluded Ukraine would be a decision “against peace”.

‘Aggression’

In their statement, the European leaders said they welcomed Mr Trump’s “work to stop the killing in Ukraine, end the Russian Federation’s war of aggression and achieve just and lasting peace and security for Ukraine”.

Adding that they were “ready to support this work diplomatically” and through military and financial support for Kyiv, they reiterated the need for “robust and credible security guarantees” for Ukraine and their own “unwavering support” for the country.

The statement also comes after Foreign Secretary David Lammy hosted a meeting of top Ukrainian officials and European national security advisers alongside US vice-president JD Vance on Saturday.

The meeting took place at the Foreign Secretary’s official country retreat, Chevening, in Kent, where Mr Vance is staying at the start of a UK holiday.

After the meeting, Mr Lammy said: “The UK’s support for Ukraine remains ironclad as we continue working towards a just and lasting peace.”

It is understood that the meeting had been called at Washington’s request, and included representatives from the US, Ukraine, France, Germany, Italy, Finland and Poland as well as the UK.

Ukraine was represented by Rustem Umerov, secretary of the country’s national security and defence council, and the head of Mr Zelensky’s office, Andriy Yermak.

‘Lasting peace’

In a post on social media, Mr Yermak said the allies’ positions were “clear” that “a reliable, lasting peace is only possible with Ukraine at the negotiating table, with full respect for our sovereignty and without recognising the occupation”.

Ahead of the meeting at Chevening, Sir Keir discussed the talks in a call with Mr Zelensky on Saturday, and also spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron.

Meanwhile, the conflict continues, with Ukrainian authorities reporting four people killed and 16 wounded in Russian drone strikes on Saturday in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

