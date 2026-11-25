Stephen Price

Language campaigners have called on the Welsh Government to ensure every child in Wales leaves school fluent in Welsh following a unanimous vote from an international lobbying group.

The call was reiterated as it was revealed that the European Language Equality Network (ELEN) has unanimously voted in favour of a resolution from Cymdeithas yr Iaith calling for every child to have the right to receive a full education through the medium of their minority language.

At ELEN’s General Assembly, held in Béal Feirste (Belfast) over the weekend, there was unanimous support for the resolution, which was presented by Siân Howys, Campaigns Vice-Chair of Cymdeithas yr Iaith.

ELEN is an international lobbying organisation that works closely with the United Nations, the European Union, the Council of Europe and other institutions to ensure equality for minority and regional languages across Europe.

The resolution states: “ELEN calls on all education authorities and providers to adopt and implement immersion education policies so that every young person, without discrimination, on leaving statutory education can be fluent and literate [in the minoritised language of their area and an official state language].

Cymdeithas yr Iaith argue that while they say 80% of Wales children “are being denied the opportunity to learn Welsh fluently through our education system”.

Commenting on the success of the resolution, Siân Howys, Campaigns Vice-Chair of Cymdeithas yr Iaith, said: “We are pleased to have ELEN’s support for our education campaign.

“Every child should have the right to achieve full fluency in the minoritised language of their area and an official state language regardless of their family’s language background.

“The most effective model to guarantee this is through immersion education in the minoritised language.

“In Wales, education is central to the future of the Welsh language, but the current system continues to fail the majority of our children and young people.

“80% of our children are being denied the opportunity to learn Welsh fluently through our education system, a figure that has seen very little change in 20 years. It’s time for things to change.

“We call on the Welsh Government to fully implement the Welsh Language and Education Act as part of a wider strategy to ensure that every child in Wales leaves school fluent in our national language.”

The Welsh Government said: “Cymraeg belongs to us all, and we want to ensure a fair opportunity for every child in Wales to learn and enjoy Welsh, regardless of which school they attend.

“We will implement the Welsh Language and Education Act to its full potential so that every child has the opportunity to become a confident and independent Welsh speaker, and strengthen the conditions that enable the language to thrive in communities across Wales.”

“We’ll be consulting on our Million and More Welsh Language Strategy and National Framework for Welsh Language Education and Learning Welsh shortly, which will not only set the strategic direction across all age groups but actions to be taken at national and local level to deliver on our commitments.”

More information on choosing Welsh language schooling for your child here.