EV Charger Grant boost aims to accelerate electric vehicle adoption across Wales

Households and businesses across Wales are set to benefit from a major boost in electric vehicle (EV) charging support, following a government announcement increasing grants from £350 to £500 per charge point.

The updated funding, confirmed by the Department for Transport and the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles, will come into effect from April 2026 and remain available until March 2027. The move is expected to significantly reduce the upfront cost of installing EV chargers, with grants now covering close to half of a typical installation.

The changes aim to remove one of the biggest barriers to EV adoption – access to affordable and convenient charging – particularly for renters, flat owners, and businesses.

Under the updated scheme, a wider group of people will benefit from increased financial support. This includes renters and flat owners, landlords, households without driveways, businesses and workplaces.

By increasing the grant value by more than 40%, the government is making it easier for drivers to transition away from petrol and diesel vehicles.

According to the Department for Transport, drivers using home charging could see running costs drop to as little as 2p per mile. This equates to around £3.50 to travel from London to Birmingham, highlighting the long-term savings potential of electric driving.

The announcement forms part of a wider strategy to accelerate EV uptake, alongside continued investment in public charging infrastructure and electric vehicle purchase incentives.

Turning point

For Welsh businesses, the increased grant presents a clear opportunity to reduce both emissions and operating costs.

Transport is one of the largest contributors to carbon emissions in the UK, and many organisations are now under pressure to demonstrate measurable sustainability improvements.

Installing EV chargers at business premises not only supports fleet electrification but also enables employees and visitors to charge their vehicles on-site.

Leighton Davies, Co-Founder of South Wales-based EV charging specialist The Full EV, says the funding uplift could be a tipping point for many organisations.

“Cost has always been one of the biggest barriers for businesses considering EV charging. Increasing the grant to £500 per charge point makes a real difference, especially for SMEs who are balancing sustainability with tight budgets.

“We’re already seeing growing demand from businesses across south Wales and the UK who want to future-proof their operations. This kind of support removes friction and helps them take that first step.”

One of the most significant aspects of the announcement is the expanded access to home charging support.

Historically, EV ownership has been easier for households with private driveways. However, the updated scheme, alongside additional funding for on-street solutions such as pavement channels, aims to level the playing field.

This means more households across Wales, including those in urban areas, will be able to install chargers and access cheaper domestic electricity rates.

From a cost perspective, the difference is substantial.

Typical Charging Cost Comparison

Charging Method Estimated Cost per Mile Home Charging ~2p per mile Public Rapid Charging 8p–15p+ per mile

For many drivers, switching to home charging can result in savings of up to £1,400 per year compared to running a petrol vehicle.

Alongside the funding increase, the government has also streamlined the application process.

The number of available EV charging grants has been reduced from eight to five, making it easier for individuals and businesses to understand what support is available and how to access it.

This simplification is expected to improve uptake and reduce confusion, particularly for first-time EV adopters.

The grant increase is just one part of a wider investment strategy, however.

The UK’s public charging network has already grown to over 88,000 charge points, with significant funding committed to further expansion. A £600 million investment package is also supporting local authorities to roll out additional infrastructure, including on-street charging solutions.

For Wales, this continued investment is crucial in ensuring both urban and rural communities have access to reliable charging.

Industry support

The announcement has been widely welcomed by industry bodies and business groups.

The Federation of Small Businesses highlighted that over half of small firms would be more likely to switch to electric vehicles if charging infrastructure improved.

Similarly, the National Residential Landlords Association noted that nearly 90% of landlords with suitable properties would install EV chargers if tenants requested them, provided financial support is available.

These figures underline the importance of reducing upfront costs and making installation more accessible.

The increased EV charging grant represents a significant step forward in the UK’s transition to cleaner transport.

By lowering upfront costs and expanding access, the government is helping more households and businesses take advantage of the environmental and financial benefits of electric vehicles.

For Wales, where sustainability and economic growth are increasingly linked, the impact could be substantial.

As more drivers make the switch, and more businesses invest in infrastructure, EV charging is set to become a standard feature of everyday life rather than a future ambition.