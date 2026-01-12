Evangelical YouTuber fails to identify shop where she claims she was told to leave for not speaking Welsh

Martin Shipton

An evangelical YouTuber has failed to give further details of an incident in which she claimed she was asked to leave a village shop because she was “an English speaking Welsh woman”.

Faith Jarvis has also failed to disclose the origin of a £10k donation to a church charity of which she is a trustee that enabled her YouTube channel to buy video equipment.

In December 2025 Nation.Cymru told how Ms Jarvis, the treasurer of an evangelical church in Neath called Church on the Move, had launched a faith-and-Welsh-politics channel that had generated concern in Welsh Christian circles.

Amongst the people she had interviewed sympathetically was Dan Morgan, a notorious far right activist who jointly runs the racist Voice in Wales group and is an associate of “Tommy Robinson”.

In the interview, Morgan explained why he would be voting for Reform UK in May’s Senedd election Ms Jarvis nods in agreement with him repeatedly and does not challenge him about his conviction and suspended jail sentence for fraud, which entailed a call centre scam in which pensioners were robbed of their savings.

In a monologue advocating the abolition of the Senedd, she had an insulting characterisation of Welsh people as incapable of running their affairs because of tribalism dating back to medieval times.

She has also interviewed Bishop Ceirion Dewar, a controversial, self-proclaimed Missionary Bishop in the Confessing Anglican Church, known for his “muscular” or nationalist Christianity, linking faith with far-right political movements like Unite the Kingdom in the UK, leading mass baptisms, and speaking at rallies alongside figures like “Tommy Robinson”, representing a growing movement challenging mainstream church liberalism.

Robinson, a notorious Islamophobe, has recently sought to identify with Christianity.

More recently Ms Jarvis made critical remarks on her YouTube channel about supposedly snobbish Welsh speakers who look down on those who can’t speak the language. She went on to criticise the expansion of Welsh medium education.

She stated: “So non-Welsh speakers feel like they’re looked down upon and that there’s this hierarchy out there, they are more Welsh because they can speak the language of Wales.

“I’ve experienced this firsthand. I was driving past mid Wales, and went into a shop in a little village to buy some things. And the woman behind the counter, she was obviously the owner of the shop, was so rude. She refused to talk to me in English. She was so rude and then asked me to leave. She literally said, ‘please leave’ because I was an English-speaking Welsh woman. And I think that attitude is disgusting.”

Church on the Move

Ms Jarvis is associated with an evangelical church in Neath called Church on the Move which is also a registered charity.

A Christian source contacted us to say: “Done some more digging and saw on Faith Jarvis Church accounts (publicly available on Charity Commission website) that her Church seems to fund the T/Channel (her vlogcast)

“And in 2024 the church received a nice rounded gift of £10k from somewhere, which happens to be a sum similar to what it then spent on video equipment etc for the T/Channel.

“She has been removed from the Church’s who’s who on their website but is still listed as a trustee on charity commission website

“It’s not odd for a Church to spend big occasionally on Audio/Visual equipment. But it is unusual for a specific project to be named as a beneficiary of the investment of said equipment and for that project to morph by late 2025 to be a political project.

“Many Church leaders discuss politics on podcasts etc. But it’s very unusual for it to be so obviously provocative and be enabled through the funds and equipment given to it by the Church.

“As I’ve been able to establish the “T/Channel” wasn’t initially a political thing, in a previous incarnation it seems to have been a general Christian channel discussing new hymns etc… but then there was a sudden shift and by late November 2025 it was switched to be what we know of Faith Jarvis’s output today.”

Concerned

A second source who contacted us said: “I too have come across her videos and am concerned about who is funding them and to what ends.

“I’ve noticed two things since reading the piece:

* Ms Jarvis has been removed as a trustee on her church’s website, yet she still legally appears to be one on the Charity Commission website. Is this distancing themselves?

* It would seem [from video evidence] that Ms Jarvis has been filming videos inside Church on the Move Neath’s buildings.

“The question then begs whether said church is funding the podcast and video production in addition to housing it. If that is the case, why has Ms Jarvis been removed from their website?”

We emailed Ms Jarvis and asked her: “Could you tell us where the £10k donation referred to came from, please. Is the donor happy with the political content you have been producing?

“Why have you been removed as a trustee on the church’s website, but not on the Charity Commission’s website?

“Also, I note from a story published today that you are claiming you were refused service in a shop in mid Wales because you are not a Welsh speaker. Which shop are you referring to, when did this incident occur and in what village is the shop located?”

Ms Jarvis did not respond.