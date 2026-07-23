Event discusses ‘crucial’ role of agriculture in future of Welsh language

Nation Cymru staff

Coleg Cymraeg held a special event at the Royal Welsh Showground earlier this week to discuss the ‘crucial’ role of agriculture in the future of the Welsh language, and the importance of Welsh-medium and bilingual tertiary education in developing skilled bilingual workforces for the sector.

The event, titled Securing the Future of the Welsh Language: Tertiary Education and the Agricultural Workforce, was held at the Aberystwyth University Education Pavilion.

It marked two important milestones – 15 years since the Coleg was established, and 20 years of teaching Agriculture through the medium of Welsh at Aberystwyth University.

The findings of the Commission for Welsh-speaking Communities show that 43.1% of the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector workforce speak Welsh.

This event was a timely opportunity to bring experts and leaders in education and agriculture together to discuss how educational pathways – from school, to further and higher education, and on to the workplace – can contribute to Wales’ bilingual workforce.

One of the panellists, in a discussion moderated by S4C presenter Mel Owen, was Dr Cennydd Jones, Lecturer in Agricultural Grassland Management at Aberystwyth University.

After studying Agriculture through the medium of Welsh and completing a doctorate with the support of a Coleg Research Scholarship, he founded the Agriculture Teachers Network which strengthens the links between schools, colleges and universities in the field of agriculture.

Dr Jones said: “The aim of the project is to foster links between the school sector, colleges and universities to share good practice and strengthen the seamless educational pathway for learners who want to go on to study Agriculture through the medium of Welsh.

“My personal journey is an example of the opportunities available to students who study through the medium of Welsh.”

Also on the panel was Sara Roberts, Welsh-medium Agriculture lecturer at Coleg Sir Gâr, Gelli Aur, who authored a resource, ‘Meat Production’, with funding by the Coleg to support learners with their studies.

Sara said: “I had a very positive experience studying Agriculture at Gelli Aur and Aberystwyth University, which gave me the passion and confidence to work in the sector as an educator in order to inspire the next generation.

“It’s an exciting, ever-changing industry. Perceptions about a career in agriculture need to change, because there’s much more to the industry than farming. It offers a wide range of career paths in the sector, and Welsh is essential.”

Since 2011, the Coleg has played a central role in developing Welsh-medium and bilingual provision in Agriculture. This has included funding lecturing positions and doctoral research projects, providing subject grants, and collaborating with further education colleges, apprenticeship providers and universities to develop Welsh-medium and bilingual modules, courses and resources.

It is now possible for learners to study up to 80 credits in Agriculture through the medium of Welsh at Aberystwyth University and Coleg Gelli Aur. In addition, the Main Scholarship, the Defi Fet Scholarship and the Coleg’s Research Scholarships support and encourage learners to study in Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine.

Dr Ioan Matthews, Chief Executive of the Coleg, said: “Agriculture is much more than an economic sector for Wales – it’s part of the fabric of our communities and our language. To ensure a prosperous future for the sector and the Welsh language, it’s essential that we provide clear educational and training pathways that enable young people to develop successful careers through the medium of Welsh and contribute to our vision of creating a bilingual workforce for Wales.”

Also joining the panel was Eirwen Williams, Director of Service Delivery (Rural Programmes) at Mentera; and Teleri Morgan, a recent Agriculture graduate from Aberystwyth University, who completed the Wynnstay graduate programme and now works for the company full time.

For more information about the event, visit Coleg Cymraeg’s website.

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