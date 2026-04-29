Evidence of wildlife destruction emerges after youths admit to starting fires

Amelia Jones

A local fire service has shared shocking images of some of the wildlife impacted by recent fires in south Wales.

Firefighters from Maesteg said the photos highlight the unseen consequences of grass fires, showing the devastating toll they can take on animals and their habitats.

The warning comes after police confirmed that three youths, including two aged 12, admitted starting fires in the Maesteg area. One blaze was started near homes behind Lon-Y-Parc, while another was set in forestry land above the Caerau Colliery site.

Last week, two 12 year-old boys admitted starting a fire which badly damaged around two acres of ground on Wednesday 23 March.

Another 15 year-old boy also admitted starting a fire in the forestry above Caerau Colliery Site on the same day, after being recorded by a dog walker. The boy from the video was then identified by local police.

WalesOnline reported that all three boys admitted their guilt and were interviewed under caution at a police station. They were later referred to the Youth Justice Service to provide support in the hope to stop them from re-offending.

The social media post from Maesteg Fire and Rescue station highlighted the damage the fires had caused to local wildlife, including the image of a dead slow worm and a burnt-out bird’s nest.

They said: “Maesteg fire crews came across more examples today of the destruction caused to our wildlife by the recent grass fires.

“A dead slowworm and a destroyed birds nest, these are just 2 examples of the destruction that these recent fires have caused.”

In a statement, Maesteg Police Sergeant Richard Lea said: “My plea is for parents to take responsibility for their children, and to drum into them now, the dangers and the consequences of deliberate fires.

“Not only do grass fires have a devastating and long-lasting impact on our countryside and mountains, they also put our emergency services – in particular our fire services – under significant strain.

“Many, if not most children are well aware that setting grass fires is wrong – those who have helped us with our enquires recently deserve praise for their actions, and I would encourage others to do the same.”

Anybody who has information about a deliberately set fire can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 – or via an online anonymous form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.