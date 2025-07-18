EVs account for more than one in 20 car miles driven in UK – study

More than one in 20 car miles driven in the UK is by an electric vehicle, according to new analysis.

Motoring research charity the RAC has found that at the end of 2024, zero-emission cars – the vast majority of which are pure battery-electrics – were undertaking 5.3% of all car mileage.

That is despite comprising just 3.8% of the national car fleet.

Last year, pure battery electric cars under three years old were driven an average of 10,054 miles.

For petrol and diesel cars in the same age category, the average was 7,585 miles and 10,728 miles, respectively.

MOT tests

The calculations are based on an analysis of more than 1.2 million MOT tests.

Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation, said: “Until recently new car buyers, often fleets and businesses, have looked to diesels when they’ve needed something capable of racking up the big miles whilst still offering reasonable fuel economy.

“Now it seems that fully electric cars are starting to take over where the diesel left off, providing a practical alternative in terms of range and cost per mile, and because of the attractive tax breaks they come with.

“The world where many saw the electric vehicle as being a second-car option, handy only for short trips, is changing rapidly to one where the battery-electric car is being bought to be a workhorse.”

Earlier this week, the Government announced that drivers buying a new electric car will be eligible for grants of up to £3,750.

