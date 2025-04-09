Ex-Deputy First Minister’s friendship with Kazakh Minister led to Cardiff University’s involvement in controversial project

A controversial project that entails building a Cardiff University campus in Kazakhstan came about as a result of the friendship between former Deputy First Minister Lord Mike German and the former Soviet republic’s Higher Education Minister, it has been confirmed.

The university’s wisdom has been questioned for promoting its expansion into Central Asia at the same time as announcing proposals to cut 400 jobs and close five of its Schools including Nursing and Music.

Lord German, a former Cardiff councillor, music teacher and official of the Welsh Joint Education Committee who led the Welsh Liberal Democrat group at what was the National Assembly between 1999 and 2008, denies that he has profited personally from the scheme.

Kazakh TV

Nation.Cymru contacted the peer after being made aware of an interview with him that was broadcast on Kazakh TV. During the interview, in which Lord German appears to be speaking on behalf of Cardiff University, he states: “There are going to be Kazakh scholarships available. That’s been part of the discussion that the Kazakh government will support students from Kazakhstan to study with Cardiff University here in Astana.

“I think what we, what Cardiff will do is look at the needs of this country. Obviously there are economic needs, there are scientific needs, where development of scientific courses, biomedical science, all these issues that are about the future for Kazakhstan.”

We sent Lord German a message stating: “Some members of UCU have been in touch … questioning your involvement in Cardiff University’s Kazakhstan project. What is your locus? Have you or your company Westminster International Services Ltd been paid by Cardiff University or any other entity in connection with the project?”

Lord German responded: “Neither I~ nor the company mentioned – which by the way has conducted no business ever – have been paid by Cardiff University or any other entity at any time.

“I have visited Kazakhstan at which Cardiff University were present, and my travel and accommodation were met by the Trust who are building the facilities for Cardiff University. I observed the formal meetings with Cardiff University and the Govt of Kazakhstan.

“I delivered a lecture at the National University of Kazakhstan on democratic issues, and was made an Hon Professor of the University.

“I have become a friend of the Kazakh Minister for Higher Education [Sayasat Nurbek] through the educational programme concerning Central Asia at Oxford University. In that respect I recommended he talk to Cardiff University.”

An entry in Lord German’s declaration of interests to the House of Lords states: “Visit to Kazakhstan, 18-22 November 2024, in connection with signing of agreement for opening of campus for University of Cardiff; flights, accommodation and subsistence paid by Kazakh Qualified Centre for Education Foundation (QCEF).”

We asked Lord German whether he knew what the cost of the trip was. He responded: “No sorry. We are not required to provide the amount in our declaration. And by the way I wasn’t in the same hotel as the Cardiff delegation.”

Briefing note

A briefing note produced by the University and College Union headed “What are the risks of delivering teaching programmes in Kazakhstan according to the university’s own risk assessment documents for higher education partnerships?”, states: “On March 17 the university announced that its governing body University Council had approved a proposal for Cardiff University to establish a branch in Astana, Kazakhstan. Even before this decision – in December 2024 – it had been directing staff to design programmes of study ready to be taught under unclear conditions, in an unfamiliar environment, to begin delivery as soon as September 2025.

“The university’s partner in Kazakhstan, a new NGO with no history of delivering such projects called Qualified Centre for Education – Public Foundation posted a video of the (as yet undeveloped) land where the Cardiff University campus will be sited in December 2024. The university has pledged that it will rigorously risk-assess the partnership, and all International Foundation Programmes must be quality-controlled by the regulator Medr. This is encouraging.

“The university stated: ‘We are not investing any capital in this venture, we are not paying for a campus’. Other costs are, however, inevitable. The staff time to develop and deliver new courses represents a significant outlay, as will the running costs of a new campus (which according to the Government of Kazakhstan will accommodate ‘more than 2,500 students’ annually), the legal and consultancy fees associated with setting up a new institution, running costs, and the administrative, teaching, and other staff needed to run it.

“In an interview on Kazakh television in December Lord Mike German (who set up the deal) stated that Cardiff University is keen to develop ‘research capability’ in Kazakhstan. In addition to teaching, this is another area of potentially spiralling costs. The university’s own risk-assessment policies admit that setting up a new campus abroad involves ‘significant investment in staff [and] facilities to replicate what happens at Cardiff’. So far, the university has publicly downplayed the risks its Kazakhstan project involves, but now it has been given the green light by University Council, it will need to provide detailed reassurances to staff, students, policy-makers, and others.

“Its own policies and guidance documents … label ‘International Branch Campuses’ as operating at the highest level of risk in a number of ways. For instance, setting up a ‘mini university’ in another location, among other risks, requires ‘significant investment in staff, facilities to replicate what happens at Cardiff’; risks employing staff with ‘significantly lower’ qualification levels than at home; would be difficult because ‘Cardiff does not have extensive experience’ in such arrangements; involves legal, administrative, and other costs; can lead to ‘lower academic standards’ if not monitored effectively.

“All of these risks require significant, and time-intensive, planning. In order to win staff support, and allay doubts over potential reputational damage, the university will need to be honest and transparent in its communication of the work it has done to avoid such risks.”

