Ex Education Minister Leighton Andrews’ ‘deep anger’ at university cuts plan

Martin Shipton

Former Education Minister Leighton Andrews has expressed his “deep anger” at Cardiff University’s plans to cut 400 jobs and close down five Schools including Music and Nursing.

Mr Andrews, now Professor of Public Leadership at Cardiff Business School, has written on the media platform Substack: “Last week was a very difficult one at Cardiff University, where on Tuesday we were told that jobs would have to go, departments would have to close, staff student ratios would have to change, and specific departments would have to increase their ‘surplus’ contribution back to the university, all in a matter of months. First thing Wednesday morning hundreds – maybe thousands of us – received letters saying that our jobs were now ‘in scope’ for possible redundancy.

“I share the deep anger of my colleagues. I lost a lot of sleep last week, and my mental health has unquestionably been damaged both by the university’s announcements and the manner of them. I’m not alone in that. But I won’t bang on about it here – as the REM song says, ‘everyone hates a sad professor’.

“I’ve turned down all requests for interviews by broadcast media – mainly different parts of the BBC. My reasons were:

* I wasn’t sure I had enough information at each stage as the story developed.

* I wasn’t convinced there was anything unique or useful I could add.

* I knew that whatever I did say would be taken as the words of a former Education Minister, and I wasn’t yet sure I knew what I would have done as Education Minister.

“As it happens, I think by the end of the week I had thought through what I would do if I were Education Minister, but I’ll share that privately with those who need to know.

“We are heading into a consultation, and I will keep my powder dry, since this is a marathon not a sprint. I will certainly be co-operating with Business School colleagues collectively on this, and others across the University, and joining in official trade union action where I can.

“These announcements come at a time when I am intensively co-teaching the Leadership module on the Business School’s MSc in Business Strategy and Entrepreneurship. It’s a taught postgraduate course which attracts a good number of international students. Just the kind of course, in fact, which addresses the university’s need for more international postgraduate students reinforced in meetings last week.

I’ve got to be honest, it’s not easy to focus on teaching at the present time. However, I think the students are going to have some great experiences on this module.

“But with the teaching, and the university ‘crisis’, I’m not going to have a lot of time for writing on this Substack over the next few weeks. I hope to return to my usual themes and dig deeper into Welsh Government archives as well from March onwards. I’d got to 2007 before Christmas, and by Easter I may reach my time as Education Minister. All part of the background work for my next book, which will of course contribute to the university’s subsequent research submissions.

“I’m grateful to everyone who has been in touch publicly or privately to offer their support and solidarity. It’s deeply appreciated. I particularly want to thank the Senedd Members who have contacted me.

“One thing I do want to say on the record. We’re all angry, but I don’t like the personalisation of the issues that I have occasionally read over the last week, with criticisms either of past or current university leaders. I’m angry, everyone is angry, but we can be civil. Let’s make our arguments on their own terms, and avoid demonisation.”

Enrolments

Meanwhile Brenig Davies, the long-serving former vice principal of Coleg Morgannwg, said the proposed cuts at Cardiff University prompted, yet again, the question whether the Welsh Government should encourage Welsh university students to study in Wales rather than at universities in England.

In a statement to Nation.Cymru, Mr Davies wrote: “The argument, to maintain and increase undergraduate and postgraduate enrolments is, more often than not, of encouraging students to remain through financial inducements.

“Other policy arguments to keep well qualified people in Wales are to do with energetically promoting the Welsh economy, Welsh culture and increasing the number of highly educated and skilled young people to balance an ageing population.

“The financial case on prioritising the allocation of public funds is compellingly strong by more students studying in Wales. In the year 2021/22 close on 40% of Welsh undergraduate and postgraduate students studied in universities in England. Though the argument goes both ways, with Wales being a net importer of students from England.

“It is postulated that students who have studied in England are less likely to return to Wales,initially at least, on gaining a Bachelor, Master’s or PhD qualification.

Seren Network

He added: “Further, there is the highly successful Welsh Government Seren Network set up in 2015, by the Labour Welsh Government. The vision is for Seren learners, regardless of socioeconomic background, to have the ambition, capability, and curiosity to fulfil their potential and excel in their future educational goals at the highest level.

“Initially it was created for suitably able Welsh students applying to Oxbridge. It now consists of 11 regional hubs in Wales to help sixth formers in Welsh state schools and colleges to get into Russell Group universities across England and Wales.

“Here lies the critical dilemma for us in Wales. Are the approximately 23,000 students benefitting from Seren more likely to remain in England or live further afield?”

