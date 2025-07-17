Ex-Mayor bids to be Labour Senedd candidate

Martin Shipton

Former Llanelli town mayor David Darkin has been approved as a potential Senedd candidate by the Labour Party’s Welsh Executive Committee.

He is hoping to top the party’s list of candidates in the new super-constituency of Sir Caerfyrddin, which covers the whole of Carmarthenshire.

‘Excited’

Cllr Darkin, who runs his own architectural practice in Llanelli, has sent a message to local party members which states: “I am excited to announce my candidacy for the Senedd seat of Carmarthenshire. The WEC has approved my application and I am on the panel of candidates.

“As a dedicated member of our community, I believe in the power of collective action and the importance of representing our local interests at the national level. With your support, we can work together to create a brighter future for Carmarthenshire. Join me in this journey and let’s make a difference together.

“Over the past few years, I have had the privilege of leading Llanelli Town Council, where we successfully increased the number of Labour councillors from five to 15 and delivered on all our manifesto pledges within two years.

“Our achievements have been recognised at both UK and Welsh levels, showcasing our commitment to making a real difference. As past Chair of the Llanelli Labour Party and the most successful Westminster Labour Candidate for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr since 1997, I understand the importance of hard work, resilience, and teamwork.

“My experience in policy development, including advising the Welsh Government on building regulations, has equipped me with the skills needed to address the challenges we face.

“My vision for the Senedd is one where we can create lasting change that benefits all members of our community. I am particularly passionate about addressing the housing crisis, leveraging my background in construction and property to develop practical solutions.

“Additionally, I have been a fervent campaigner for health services since 2012, advocating for improvements that ensure everyone has access to quality healthcare.

“I have always believed in the power of grassroots campaigning and the importance of being present in our community. Whether it’s through door-to-door canvassing, participating in local events, or simply listening to the concerns of our residents, I am committed to being an accessible and responsive representative. My dedication to community work is not just about fulfilling a role; it’s about making a tangible difference in the lives of those around me.”

Lee Waters

Labour is expected to face a tough election in Carmarthenshire in 2026. Llanelli’s current Labour MS Lee Waters is not seeking re-election.

In last year’s general election the new Caerfyrddin Westminster seat was won comfortably by Plaid Cymru, while Labour’s incumbent MP in Llanelli, Dame Nia Griffith, scraped back with a majority of just 1,504 over the Reform UK candidate.

Former Wales rugby captain Ken Owens considered seeking selection as a Labour candidate in the new super-constituency, but eventually decided against doing so.

