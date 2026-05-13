Ex-Minister who wants Starmer to quit stands for Labour’s NEC

Martin Shipton

A former Labour Senedd Member who has called for Keir Starmer to resign is seeking election to the party’s ruling National Executive Committee.

Mick Antoniw, who previously served as Counsel General and Constitutional Affairs Minister, stepped down as the MS for Pontypridd before last week’s Senedd election.

In a campaign video for the NEC election, he states: “Labour was born in Wales. Our socialist heart and our socialist values come out of the communities of Wales, and that is why we need such a strong democratic socialist voice on the NEC.

“I’ve previously been a member of the NEC, appointed by our former First Minister, Mark Drakeford. I’m seeking your support again because we’ve now had the election results for the Senedd in Wales, and I think they are worse than any of us ever anticipated.

“We have to refresh and we have to renew Welsh Labour. That means we have to have a Welsh Labour Party that is really standing up for Wales, that when it is necessary there is clear red water – part of the Labour family, but also standing up always for the people of Wales.

“I want to be that voice on the NEC. We need to rebalance the NEC. We need to listen to the voice not only of the electorate but also of our members. We need a party that is democratic, that is open, that is transparent, and I think that is what our members, but also the people of Wales expect. I hope to be that voice for you on Labour’s NEC – a voice for Welsh Labour on the NEC.

“If elected, I will report to you. I will hold meetings with you. I will attend the Senedd Labour Group. I will also attend the Welsh Executive. I will make sure that I am in regular contact with you and that your voice is there on the NEC.

“This is such an important election and such an important choice that you now have to make as a Labour Party. We have to go forward, but we have to renew and we have to change direction or we will not survive.”

Mr Antoniw’s opponent will be Ann Jones, a former Assembly Member who represented Vale of Clwyd from 1999 to 2021.

‘Experience’

In a statement she said: “Wales needs a strong voice at the NEC table, to work with our UK Labour Government and the Labour group in the Senedd, and stand up for what is best for Wales.

“We are facing our toughest challenge yet, with the rise of Reform and Plaid. We need experience, which my years in the Senedd and the Trade Union Movement, I can deliver. Our opponents want to divide us, we need someone who can bridge the gap and build on our progressive accomplishments.

“As a member for 40+ years, my values are rooted in our movement. I can be your voice on the NEC, to ensure that we stick to our principles, and deliver on our promises we made to Wales and the UK.

“I will always champion equality, helping women and disabled candidates to stand and be elected. On the NEC I want to see more help for ordinary members to get involved in our movement.”

“Re-elect me, to continue to be Wales’ voice on the NEC, to fight for a bold, radical, compassionate Labour Party that changes people’s lives for the better, here in Wales and across the world.”