Ex-PC dismissed in absence after allegations of working at Post Office

A former student officer who was found to be working at a post office while on sick leave would have received a dismissal from the service had he not already resigned, an accelerated misconduct hearing has found.

Former PC Cullen Gough-Nicholls did not attend the hearing held on Monday, 9 March, in relation to three allegations that breached the professional standards of behaviour.

It was alleged on five dates in September of last year that the former officer, while he was signed off sick and unfit to work in any capacity for the police, undertook activities consistent with work at a post office.

The second allegation focused on three instances in 2025 in which he provided false or misleading statements to the service regarding his ability to work and his involvement with the post office.

It was also alleged that the former PC failed to declare the post office as a business interest, failing outside of an approved organisational policy.

Gwent Police Assistant Chief Constable Nick McLain chaired the accelerated misconduct hearing panel, ruling that all the allegations were proven after breaching the standards under ‘honesty and integrity’, ‘duties and responsibilities’ and ‘discreditable conduct’.

ACC McLain said: “Our communities rightfully expect the police to uphold the highest standards of behaviour and not conduct themselves in a way which will cause public trust and confidence in the service to be undermined.

“The behaviour shown by this former officer illustrates a complete lack of professionalism, but more alarmingly, it was highly deceptive by taking on work when he suggested he was unfit to carry out any form of policing duty.

“The vast majority of our officers, staff and volunteers work tirelessly to keep Gwent safe; they are dedicated to their public duties when they come into work and show the utmost respect to our communities.

“Although this now former officer resigned during the investigation, it was correct for us to continue with the proceedings and take the action that we have.”

He will now be placed on the College of Policing’s barred list.