Ex-Reform leader in Wales jailed for making pro-Russian statements for cash
The former leader of Reform UK in Wales has been jailed for 10-and-a-half years after he made pro-Russian statements in the European Parliament for cash.
Nathan Gill, 52, of Anglesey, north Wales, pleaded guilty to eight counts of bribery on dates between December 6 2018 and July 18 2019.
Sentencing him on Friday, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said the harm he caused was “profound” and that he “fundamentally compromised” the integrity of a legislative body for “substantial” financial gain.
Gill had allowed money to “corrupt his moral compass” when it had been his duty as an elected official to “speak with honesty and conviction”, she said.
“When you say what someone has paid you to say you are not speaking with sincerity,” the judge said.
The ex-MEP’s activities included making pro-Russian statements about events in Ukraine in the European Parliament and in opinion pieces to news outlets, such as 112 Ukraine.
Opening the facts of the case at the Old Bailey on Friday, prosecutor Mark Heywood KC said Gill’s crimes were exposed after he was stopped at Manchester airport on September 13 2021 as he attempted to travel to Russia.
Gill’s mobile phone was examined and messages were found between him and Oleg Voloshyn, 44, a pro-Russian Ukrainian government official before 2014.
Mr Heywood said: “The communications between the two men showed that an established relationship existed between them.”
WhatsApp messages between the pair included references to “promised x-mas gifts”, “postcards” and “5K” which was a reference to payments, he said.
‘Impressive’
After speaking from a script at one debate, Voloshyn told him, “impressive… you are the perfect orator”, the court was told.
Further exchanges between the pair related to Mr Voloshyn getting 5,000 euros for Gill for speaking with the Ukrainian news channel 112 Ukraine about the case of Victor Medvedchuk, a Ukraine national and ally of Vladimir Putin, being prosecuted for treason.
In more messages, Gill was invited to encourage others to adopt the same approach and repeat the same line that he had given, the court was told.
There were references to other members of the European Parliament, including British representatives and politicians from the Netherlands.
Mr Voloshyn reported that if Gill could get three, then “they” would be extremely grateful and that his fee would be “5K”.
Following the 2019 European elections, Mr Voloshyn asked Gill to arrange for colleagues from the Brexit Party to attend a presentation by Mr Medvedchuk on the ongoing conflict in the Donbas region.
‘Paper gifts’
Mr Heywood said the Ukrainian asked Gill to book a room and various names were mentioned including a “leading figure”.
In response to Gill’s certainty that he could “drag a few in to attend”, Mr Voloshyn promised he would be fairly rewarded, and said: “I already have a small sack of paper gifts for you.”
At the time of the offences, Gill was a member of the European Parliament, having been originally elected for the UK Independence Party (Ukip).
On 30 January 2020 there were a series of exchanges between Gill and Mr Voloshyn, who passed on thanks from “V”, which was said to be Mr Medvedchuk.
The next day, Gill ceased to be an MEP on the departure of the UK from the European Union.
Following his arrest, Gill declined to comment in police interview.
Trust
On the harm he had caused, Mr Heywood said his actions had “the capacity significantly to affect public trust in not only the individuals who are elected representatives of the public, but also the operation of Parliament and its processes”.
At the time of the bribery, Mr Voloshyn was also a member of the Ukrainian parliament and had links to media outlets such as 112 Ukraine, with which his wife was associated, the court heard.
He is now believed to be living in Russia and is wanted by authorities in Britain and Ukraine.
Mr Medvedchuk, who was the ultimate source of requests to Gill and the money he received, was arrested in 2021 and sent to Russia in 2022 as part of a prisoner exchange.
Gill led Reform UK’s 2021 Welsh Parliament election campaign but is no longer a member of the party.
Commander Dominic Murphy, the head of the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command, told the PA news agency the “seriousness” of the crimes was reflected in Gill’s sentence.
He said: “When we elect individuals, in whatever parliament, in whatever circumstance, we do so because as constituents, we want them to act in our best interests and, of course, the best interests of the country.
“In this case, Nathan Gill has put aside the best interests of this country and, in fact, agreed to take payment to ask questions or make statements that were pro-Russia in nature as a result of payments from the opposition parties in Ukraine at the time.”
Security minister Dan Jarvis said in a statement: “Nathan Gill used his privileged position in public office to advance the malign interests of Russia over those of the UK in exchange for money – that is a betrayal of our country, our people, and our national security.
Probe
The trial was attended by Labour Senedd Member Mick Antoniw who stood and watched as Gill entered the Old Bailey on Friday morning.
Wales’ former Counsel General comes from a Ukrainian family, with a Danish mother and a Ukrainian father who sought refugee status in the UK following World War II.
Antoniw has traveled to the war torn country several times over the last few years to deliver vital aid following Russia’s illegal invasion.
He has called for a probe into Russian interference into UK politics.
Plaid Cymru made similar calls following news of Gill sentencing.
Westminster leader, Liz Saville Roberts said: “Nathan Gill, former leader of Reform UK in Wales, has now been sentenced to ten and a half years prison for his acts of betrayal in taking bribes from Russia.
“It is right that representatives who break the law and undermine Welsh interests in this way face the consequences of their actions.
“The court heard that Oleg Voloshyn asked Gill to find others working in the European Parliament who could also take bribes to make pro-Russian statements.
“If the former Reform UK leader in Wales was part of a broader, coordinated effort to advance Moscow’s agenda within our democratic institutions, then the public deserves to know the full truth, and how far Russian money and influence reached into Nigel Farage’s inner circle.”
Leader of the Liberal Democrats, Ed Davey also called for a full investigation into Kremlin interference in the UK.
He said: “A traitor was at the very top of Reform UK, aiding and abetting a foreign adversary. Nigel Farage and his party are a danger to national security.
“Nigel Farage himself was previously paid to be on Putin’s TV channel, Russia Today, and said he was the world leader he admires the most. We must all ask – where do his loyalties really lie?
“We need a full investigation into Russian interference in our politics.”
Good questions for Garage by Sir Ed. He won’t answer, but maybe our sleeping mainstream media will take Garage to task.
Have been hoping the world would wake up once sentence was passed. (You’re open to accusations of contempt of court till then if what you say could be taken as an attempt to influence sentencing.)
We’ll see how it breaks through and how long it lasts. The Rest is Politics duo (usually wince worthy on Wales) asked audiences at their recent English and Scottish live shows if they knew who Gill was. Almost nobody did.
Gill was in active discussions with his colleagues seeking support
It beggars belief that those around him weren’t aware of this
It mentions 2 other MEPs
Who are they?
It stinks.
Stinks to high heaven
Reform totally silent
Only a full inquiry will suffice
Can we have an enquiry into Russian influence on British politics now?
Brexit?
Dodgy dealings with Oligarchs in the City?
Johnson?
Well that’s way more than 4 years that someone commented on another article he was likely to get. Disappointingly he was actually very good… as in he was able to speak well. Had this not come about and had he still been leading a Welsh Reform party… there was a chance I could have voted for him. Still, taking bribes from the enemy, as far as I am concerned is Treason. Gill clearly got off lightly and in my view, while giving credit to his guilty plea, he should have gotten life in prison, stripped of General Election voting rights… Read more »
If Farage says Farage didn’t take putins coin then there is enough evidence Farage was on message for Putin that Putin needn’t waste his money.
Reform, the party for Putin.
I’m pleased with Nathan Gill’s prison sentence today although I do feel sorry for his family. It’s highly likely he’ll only do half of his 10 1/2 year sentence on good behaviour which he doesn’t deserve. But still it angers me no end that this lying arrogant Conservative crook who as leader of Ukip, Brexit Party and later Reform UK in Wales who was appointed by Nigel Farage argued continually about abolishing our Senedd, received both an AM and MEP wage, rarely turned up to vote or attend vital debates in Cardiff Bay favouring the EU parliament with his fellow… Read more »